Indkal Technologies Launches Smartphones Under The Acer Brand In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 17th April, 2025 – Indkal Technologies announced the launch of Smartphones under the Acer brand in India under a trademark licensing agreement from Acer Inc. The technology startup known for disruptive innovation and high performing electronics made a major statement in the India smartphone market with premium designs and very high-end features when they launched the two models of Super ZX Series through a virtual event.
Acer Super ZX and Acer Super ZX Pro are designed to bring premium features at competitive price points, ensuring cutting-edge technology is accessible to consumers across India.
Acer Super ZX & Acer Super ZX Pro: Blending Performance, Style, and Affordability
Acer Super ZX comes loaded. The Chipset and the Camera performance being segment leading with a sleek design, featuring a 6.78” FHD+ 120Hz display which is the segment's first FHD+ display. The back has a triple-camera setup which is unique in the sub INR 15000 segment, and a 33W fast charging is the cherry on top. It runs on Stock Android 15, powered by the MediaTek 6300 chipset which makes it the most advanced chipset in this segment, ensuring a smooth and reliable experience. The biggest highlight of the Super ZX model, however, is the Sony LYTIATM sensor and a 64 megapixel back camera, which makes it the most advanced camera in its price segment, a configuration not seen in smartphones priced lower than INR 15,000. The model was launched in different RAM and internal memory configurations starting with 4+4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal memory going up to 8+8 RAM with 256 internal memory configurations. Indkal showcased the phone in three colours – Black, Blue and Green during the launch.
Acer Super ZX Pro is designed to be the flagship killer with some exceptionally high-end specs and features only seen in smartphones priced at INR 25,000 or higher. The display is a premium 6.67” AMOLED display, The IP64-rated glass design adds a touch of elegance while ensuring durability. This is the most good-looking smartphone in this price point with a frosted glass back and metal frame. The most striking thing about the phone is the segment's first MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset launched just in April. The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset is the most powerful from this series of Dimensity chipsets and is built to be much more powerful, fast, and efficient and also incorporates AI for the first time in this series.
This along with easily the most advanced three camera setup with a 50-megapixel OIS camera with Sony IMX 882 sensor for the main camera, a 5 megapixel ultra-wide and a bokeh camera make the back camera setup super advanced with AI processing capabilities and object and facial recognition.
Most importantly, this becomes the only phone to have a 50-megapixel front camera with AI capabilities, which means much clearer selfies, superb front shots and most conveniently a capability to record videos in FHD even with the front camera. A high density 5000 mAH battery which punches way above the spec class and introduction of Dolby Atmos round off one of the most complete smartphones launched in recent times. This one is built for performance.
The Pro model was launched with different RAM configurations starting with 8+8 GB RAM going upto to 12+12 GB RAM and internal memory configurations starting with 128 GB going to upto 512 GB. This exceptionally good-looking phone with glass back and metal body stood out in three colours – Black, Purple and Light Blue.
Both models support 5G connectivity, are based on stock Android 15 and support dual SIM, and an IP-certified design, catering to consumers who seek performance without compromise.
Anand Dubey, CEO, Indkal Technologies, expressed his excitement, stating, "This is a landmark day in our history and with this launch we step into the largest consumer product category. Our efforts were to bring a smartphone which is not only completely designed in India but leads in performance. We became not only the first Indian company to launch the Dimensity 7400 chipset but also the first to launch in the segment across all brands, which is a testament to the innovation and design capabilities of Indkal in electronics. Both phones are going to be leaders in camera technology and sensors and also will be the fastest in their respective price points. We have also ensured that the products are built and tested for the India market making the usage even more nimble and effective. Of course this is just the start and we will continue to strive to build the portfolio further”
Jade Zhou, VP of Global Strategic Alliances, Acer Incorporated“Since its establishment in 1987, the Acer brand mission has always been to break barriers between people and technology. We are excited that Indkal Technologies will further this mission in India by providing a wide range of smartphones under the Acer brand that expand end user choices and enrich their experience in the India market."
This launch marks a significant milestone in an industry poised for substantial growth. Indkal under a trademark licensing agreement with Acer Inc. is strategically targeting the high-opportunity ₹15,000 to ₹50,000 price segment, - poised to reshape the competitive landscape and redefine brand dynamics in the Indian smartphone space.
All Acer-branded smartphones will be manufactured in India, in alignment with the Government's 'Make in India' initiative. With widespread availability across both online and offline channels, these devices aim to deliver premium smartphone experiences to consumers nationwide.
ABOUT THE ACER BRAND
Established in 1987, the Acer brand empowers people with the technology to make their mark and the freedom to live their desired lifestyle. Acer-branded products strive to make technology accessible to everyone.
ABOUT INDKAL TECHNOLOGIES
Indkal Technologies Private Limited is a technology and innovation company based out of Bengaluru. Indkal excels in delivering high-quality and revolutionary products across a wide spectrum of consumer electronics products. Founded in the year 2020, the company's mission is to deliver cutting edge, high-quality, easy-to-use and contemporary products to the growing Indian consumer market.
