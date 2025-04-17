403
Al Sailiya Clinch Second Division Title, Secure Promotion To QSL
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Sailiya were crowned champions of the Second Division League for the 2024–2025 season following a narrow 1–0 victory over Al Waab at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Al Duhail. The decisive goal came from Mahab Mohammed, sealing Sailiya's return to the Qatar Stars League with 28 points for the next season.
Hassan Jumaa al-Mohannadi, member of the Executive Committee of the Qatar Football Association, presented Sailiya players with medals and the championship shield. The ceremony was also attended by Mansour al-Ansari, Secretary-General of the QFA.
Sailiya's triumph was cemented by a dramatic turn of events elsewhere, as their closest rivals, Al Kharaitiyat, suffered a heavy 4–0 defeat to Mesaimeer at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium. The loss left Kharaitiyat stranded on 23 points, dropping them to third in the final standings. Al Markhiya, meanwhile, capitalised on the opportunity with a 2–0 win over Muaither, finishing second with 25 points. They will now face Umm Salal, who finished 11th in the Qatar Stars League, in a playoff for a spot in next season's top tier. In other results from the final round, Al Bidda edged Lusail 3–2 to finish sixth in the standings.
