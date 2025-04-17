Westerlay Orchids Is Flourishing, Announces New Additions To Its Sales Team

The prominent orchid grower welcomes Jay Hathorn, Key Account Manager, and Desiree Escobar, Administrative Assistant for Sales

CARPINTERIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carpinteria-based Westerlay Orchids , California's leading commercial orchid grower, is pleased to announce Jay Hathorn as its new Key Account Manager and Desiree Escobar as Administrative Assistant for Sales, furthering the orchid grower's commitment to excellence in customer relations and industry growth. Jay brings over three decades of horticulture sales leadership, while Escobar's 25 years in customer service and operations management add substantial experience to the growing leadership team. For over 20 years and three generations, Westerlay Orchids have been connecting people through the beauty of orchids with continued innovation to produce sustainable, long-lasting flowers.“We are thrilled to grow Westerlay with the addition of these seasoned and proven professionals,” said Toine Overgaag, President of Westerlay Orchids.“Both Jay and Desiree's experience and dedication to customer success will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach. Jay will prove critical in building and strengthening partnerships in key accounts. Desiree's excellent work in customer service and administrative support is an integral component to the success of any company.”As Key Account Manager at Westerlay Orchids, Jay will focus on nurturing relationships with major clients, including Albertsons/Safeway, and a strategic partnership with Morgan Creek Tropicals, servicing all of Western Canada. Jay's horticulture career began in 1986 at El Modeno Gardens in Irvine, California, where he spent 23 years mastering the cultivation and sales of annuals, perennials, ferns, and grasses. He has since held positions that include National Account Manager for Lowe's, managing key accounts and field teams at Corey Nursery, and most recently, as Key Account Manager for Lowe's foliage division. Jay's love of gardening and horticulture and enthusiasm for fostering client relationships make him an ideal fit for Westerlay Orchids. An avid San Diego Padres fan, he enjoys spending time with his family and two dogs.“It's an honor to join a company that values quality, sustainability, and community, and I look forward to contributing to Westerly's growing success,” says Jay.Desiree Escobar will be stepping into the role of Administrative Assistant for the Sales team, a natural extension of her passion for nurturing growth-both in the garden and the workplace. Escobar will provide essential support to Westerlay's sales operations while fostering connections with clients. Escobar has spent 25 years in retail as a Grocery Manager, where she honed her skills in leadership, customer service, and operations management, and she has also held administrative and bookkeeping roles. Working for Westerlay is a natural fit, as she has spent a lifetime with a deep love of nature, gardening, and camping, and enjoys sharing these joys with her children and grandchildren.“I am thrilled to be contributing to a company that shares my love for nature and community, and an executive team that shares a vision for excellence,” says Escobar.Westerlay has been committed to sustainability, innovation, and giving back for three generations. They grow and ship over four million plants annually to retailers across the western U.S. and Canada. Explore the beautiful Westerlay orchid offerings online and consider visiting Westerlay in Carpinteria to experience the orchids' beauty and observe the sustainability practices in action.###About Westerlay Orchids:Based in beautiful Carpinteria, California, Westerlay Orchids is proud to serve as Southern California's largest commercial orchid grower. The company annually distributes over 4 million orchids directly to customers and local and national supermarket chains, as well as florists and designers. Westerlay Orchids is a pioneer in environmental and sustainability practices and regularly contributes to local schools, nonprofit organizations, and many other community causes. Visit to learn more about the third-generation, family-run company.

Leigh-Anne Anderson

Anderson PR

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.