US Accuses Chinese Firm Of Supporting Yemen's Houthis
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 17 (KUNA) -- The Department of State confirmed reports that Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co. Ltd. (CGSTL) "is directly supporting Iran-backed Houthi terrorist attacks on US interests."
"Their actions and Beijing's support of the company, even after our private engagements with them, is yet another example of China's empty claims to support peace," the Dept. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a press briefing on Thursday.
"We urge our partners to judge the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Chinese companies on their actions, not their empty words. Restoring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea is a priority to President Trump.
"Beijing should take this priority seriously when considering any future support of CGSTL. The United States will not tolerate anyone providing support to foreign terrorist organizations such as the Houthis," she stressed.
"China consistently attempts as you know to frame itself as a global peacemaker and however it is clear that Beijing and China-based companies provide key economic and technical support to regimes like Russia, North Korea and Iran and its proxies.
"The CCP continues to enable these regimes, whether it be through the provision of dual use items Russia needs to sustain its war in Ukraine, North Korea's ballistic missile development or Iran's support of terrorism across the Middle East.
"And just taking you back to my topper bit on Chongquing [ph], it's a dynamic where it's clear as we're learning their engagement with war and the suffering of people globally. And of course, that remains unacceptable.
"Beijing's support, by the way of that company, the satellite company, even after we've engaged in discussions with them about this, the fact that they continue to do this is unacceptable, (and) certainly, contradicts their claims of being peace supporters and we urge our partners to judge the CCP and Chinese companies, again, on their actions and not their words," the spokesperson added. (end)
