Russian Occupiers In Crimea Step Up Patrols To Detect Guerrillas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) is intensifying patrols. The occupiers are focusing especially on identifying resistance and underground movements, as well as individuals involved in distributing propaganda materials or engaging in reconnaissance activities.

This was reported on Telegram by the resistance movement ATESH, according to Ukrinform.

"ATESH agents, who are embedded and active in many Crimean cities, report that in Simferopol, Rosgvardiya units have been ordered to increase patrols. The occupiers are paying special attention to uncovering resistance and underground movements, as well as individuals distributing agitation materials or carrying out intelligence work," the message says.

The guerrillas noted that the heightened security measures reflect fear that the resistance movement is growing and that the occupiers are losing control of the peninsula.

"But we are not afraid. We cannot be intimidated. We operate in Simferopol, Sevastopol, Yalta, Dzhankoi - in every city and town. We cannot be stopped, because ATESH is the flame of freedom - it cannot be caught, broken, or extinguished," the guerrillas added.

Russians relocating AD, EW systems from Crimea to Kherson region – partisans

As Ukrinform previously reported, in Crimea, Russians are conducting so-called "training exercises" as a cover for filtration raids, stopping vehicles, searching individuals, and checking phones in attempts to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens.