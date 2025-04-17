Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management


2025-04-17 07:06:24
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 03:46 PM EST - Brookfield Asset Management : Today announced that industry leader Alper Daglioglu has joined Brookfield to lead the firm's newly formed Investment Solutions Group. Howard Marks, Co-Chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. will serve as Chair of ISG. Brookfield Asset Management shares T are trading up $0.92 at $67.49.

MENAFN17042025000212011056ID1109444223

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search