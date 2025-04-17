Carbliss, Now The #4 Selling RTD Cocktail In The Nation, Expands Into Kentucky

PLYMOUTH, Wis., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbliss, the rapidly growing premium ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail brand, is proud to announce its official launch into Kentucky last week. With its entrance into the Bluegrass State, Carbliss continues its explosive growth and now brings its handcrafted, zero carb cocktails to 15 states across the country.

Founded in 2019 by husband and wife team Adam and Amanda Kroener in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Carbliss has gained national attention for its clean label cocktails; each can is zero sugar, zero carbs, gluten free, just 100 calories and full flavor.

Carbliss's expansion into Kentucky follows a successful full state launch in Indiana in February 2025. According to recent syndicated food data, Carbliss is now the #4 selling RTD cocktail brand in the nation , further cementing its place as a leader in the premium RTD space.

"Our momentum is building faster than ever," said Adam Kroener, CEO and Co Founder of Carbliss. "Launching Kentucky is a huge milestone for us. Consumers are asking for a better, more flavorful cocktail that fits their lifestyle and Carbliss delivers on that promise. We're proud to bring our beverages to a state that knows how to enjoy a good drink."

Carbliss's lineup features vodka based flavors such as Black Raspberry, Cranberry, Pineapple, Lemon Lime, and Peach, alongside cocktail classics like a tequila based Margarita and rum based Mojito. Products are available in single-flavor 4-packs and 12-packs, as well as variety packs of 8 and 18.

In August 2024, Carbliss was named the fastest-growing private company in the food and beverage sector by Inc. magazine, with a three-year revenue growth of over 27,000%.

Carbliss is available at select retailers and on premise locations across most of Kentucky. To find Carbliss near you, visit:

About Carbliss

Carbliss is America's fastest growing food and beverage company, producing premium ready to drink cocktails that combine full flavor with zero carbs and zero sugar. Founded in 2019 by Adam and Amanda Kroener in Plymouth, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a home-kitchen experiment to a national brand available in 15 states. Under the leadership of CEO Adam Kroener, an award-winning 9 figure CEO and U.S. Army veteran, Carbliss continues to revolutionize the RTD category through innovation and community-focused growth. For more information, visit drinkcarbliss .

SOURCE Carbliss Premium Hand Crafted Cocktails

