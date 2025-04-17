Hindi Becomes Mandatory As Third Language In Maharashtra For Classes 1-5 Under NEP

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government on Thursday made Hindi mandatory as a third language from Class 1-5 in Marathi and English medium schools in the state according to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reported PTI.

Slamming the state government's move, the Opposition Congress referred it as the imposition of Hindi. As per details, only Marathi and English are being taught as mandatory languages from Classes 1 to 4 in these schools.

| PM Modi mocks Stalin amid Hindi row: 'Even letters I get aren't signed in Tamil'

The Government Resolution (GR) issued on Thursday mentioned Hindi as a third languag will be compulsory from Class 1 to 5 from the next academic year and the new syllabus as per NEP will be implemented for Class 1 in 2025-26.

Among other things, the GR issued by the state government said the policy would be implemented in 2026-27 for Class 2, 3, 4 and 6. While for Classes 5, 9 and 11, the policy would be implemented from 2027-28, and for Classes 8, 10 and 12 it would apply from 2028-29.

What the GR said?

Currently, all schools in the state, other than those with a Marathi and English medium, follow the three-language formula. For such schools, the language of the medium, English, and Marathi will be taught, said the GR.

| Hindi imposition row: Puducherry govt orders shops to display names in Tamil

In addition, the GR stated that the language policy for Classes VI to X will be as per the state curriculum.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state has already implemented the NEP. "Marathi has already been made compulsory. Hindi should also be learnt as it is a means of communication in the entire country," PTI quoted the CM as saying.

Against Marathi 'asmita':

Slamming the move by the state government, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar referred it as against the Marathi 'asmita' (pride).

“We would have had no problem if Hindi were an optional language. But making it mandatory is like imposing it. It is wrong to hurt Marathi sentiments. Can we demand Marathi as a third language in Madhya Pradesh, UP,” he asked.

| Holi 2025: CBSE says Class 12 students can retake Hindi exam, if...

The states have been created by linguistic reorganisation. Priority should be given to the local language, and Hindi should have been made optional, he said.

With agency inputs.