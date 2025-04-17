Eating Almonds Daily Can Help Control Blood Sugar In Asian Indians: Study

File photo of Almonds

Consuming almonds daily can help control blood sugar levels in specific populations, such as Asian Indians, according to a research article.

Analysing previously published research on almonds and cardiometabolic health, an international team of researchers and physicians said almonds can help improve metabolic health by reducing 'bad' cholesterol and increasing beneficial gut bacteria.

Findings, published as a consensus article in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition, reinforce almonds' role as a heart-healthy, weight-supporting, and gut-friendly food, the team said.

The findings also reveal how almonds can potentially benefit specific populations such as Asian Indians, where rising rates of cardiometabolic diseases are a concern, study author Dr Anoop Misra, chairman of Fortis Centre for Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol, told PTI.

Consuming almonds was found to lower LDL, or 'bad' cholesterol by five units, and diastolic blood pressure in small but significant amounts of 0.17-1.3 mmHg.

For Asian Indians with pre-diabetes, eating almonds daily can help reduce fasting blood glucose and HbA1C, the researchers said.

“The most current meta-analyses on almond consumption and various health-related endpoints suggest that almond consumption does not result in weight gain and results in small reductions in LDL cholesterol and diastolic blood pressure, as well as improved glycemic responses in certain populations (i.e. Asian Indians),” the study said.

Dr Misra said,“These benefits aid weight loss efforts by helping stabilise energy levels and reduce appetite fluctuations. When paired with balanced nutrition and physical activity, almonds can be a health-promoting part of a weight loss plan.”

In the article, the authors also wrote that“there was some evidence that almond consumption of (more than) 50 grams per day may have led to small reductions in body weight in some study participants.” They said the result debunks the myth that almonds can contribute to weight gain.

Dr Misra said,“Almonds can support weight loss efforts due to their nutrient composition - protein, fibre, and healthy fat content - which helps people feel satisfied for longer periods and may reduce overall calorie intake.” Further, almonds have been shown to benefit one's gut by promoting the growth of healthy gut bacteria and increasing the production of short-chain fatty acids.

“These changes support better metabolic health and can contribute to reductions in excess body fat,” the author said.

Rich in proteins, fibre and heart-healthy unsaturated fats, almonds can play a crucial role in one's balanced diet, by bringing together essential nutrients, such as magnesium, potassium, and vitamin E.

“While almonds can be easily included in snacks and salads, the best time to consume them - with breakfast, afternoon snack, post-workout or on-the-go - depends on one's routine and goals,” Dr Misra said in response to PTI's question about how to get the most out of almonds.

He added that almonds or oatmeal in breakfast can boost protein and fibre intake, providing steady energy through the day. However, consuming them mid-morning or in the afternoon can be a healthy alternative to unhealthy snacks. Post-workout, the proteins in almonds have shown to help with muscle recovery.

“When on-the-go, simply keep almonds in your bag or car for a convenient, nutritious snack to help you feel energised when you're shuttling around or running errands,” Dr Misra said.