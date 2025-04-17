403
Malaysia Deplores Israeli Occupation Refusal To Allow Aid Into Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 (KUNA) -- Malaysia on Thursday condemned Israel's refusal to allow urgent humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, slamming such "immoral" behavior as a violation of international laws and principles.
These Israeli actions are tantamount to acts of "mass genocide and ethnic cleansing," said a foreign ministry statement, citing Israel's "barbaric" blockade of the Palestinian enclave that has halted the delivery of urgent aid there.
Reiterating Malaysia's unflinching support for an independent Palestinian state based on 1967 border lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the statement urged the international community to interfere and put a halt to Israeli "violations" of international laws. (end)
