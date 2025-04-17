403
Kuwait's Al-Rashidi, Al-Faihan Win Gold, Silver In Trap Shooting Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti shooters, Yousef Al-Rashidi and Abdulrahman Al-Faihan, won gold and silver medals on Thursday in the men's individual trap shooting competition, as part of the ongoing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Grand Shooting Championship.
The Championship is being held in Kuwait with the participation of around 220 male and female shooters from 18 Arab and foreign countries. This brings Kuwait's total medal count in the championship to three.
Yousef Al-Rashidi won gold and Abdulrahman Al-Faihan took silver in the men's individual trap while Italy's Fabio Solami won bronze.
In the women's trap, Italy's Fiammetta Rossi won gold, Poland's Sandra Bernal took silver, and Italy's Gia Ragazzini claimed bronze.
The winners were honored by Sheikh Sabah Bader Al-Sabah, Governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer, and Championship Chairman Duaij Al-Otaibi, in the presence of officials and delegation heads.
Al-Otaibi praised the victories of Al-Rashidi and Al-Faihan, saying they reflect the strength of Kuwaiti shooters. He also commended the high level of competition and the participation of Arab and international shooters.
He also expressed deep appreciation for His Highness the Amir's generous sponsorship of the championship, which has become one of the most prominent international tournaments, attracting top global talent. He thanked Sheikh Sabah Bader Al-Sabah for his active support and for honoring the winners.
Al-Rashidi expressed joy over his biggest career achievement and thanked the club for its support. He said the win motivates him for future events.
Italian shooter Fiammetta Rossi praised the strong competition and excellent organization, crediting her win to solid preparation. (end)
