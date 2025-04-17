Doha Declaration Affirms ICAO Member States' Commitment To Air Transport Facilitation, Sdgs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Declaration, issued at the conclusion of the ICAO Facilitation Conference (FALC 2025), reaffirmed the commitment of ICAO member states and all participating entities to strengthening international cooperation for air transport facilitation.

The declaration underscores the importance of ensuring the seamless movement of passengers, crew, and cargo across borders in alignment with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Adopted during the high-level Ministerial Session, the declaration highlighted the vital role of air transport in connecting people, supporting trade, and fostering economic and social growth. It called for enhanced coordination to streamline travel facilitation and ensure the efficiency of global aviation operations.





Participants emphasized the importance of facilitation measures in protecting passenger rights, fostering innovation, developing skills, and enhancing public health preparedness through national aviation plans designed to address pandemics and health emergencies.



The declaration also stressed the integration of civil aviation with public health measures, advocating for a comprehensive approach to ensure the continued safe and effective operation of air transport during crises while bolstering resilience against future challenges.

It called for the adoption of unified policies for air transport facilitation, based on flexible technical standards tailored to each country's needs, and the development of sustainable financing mechanisms to support facilitation programs. The declaration also emphasized ensuring accessibility for vulnerable groups, including refugees, persons with disabilities, and stateless individuals.

The Doha Declaration serves as a strategic roadmap guiding ICAOs future policies by supporting digital transformation, enhancing border coordination, and promoting the exchange of best practices among Member States.

Participants commended Qatars efforts in organizing this global conference and the pivotal role played by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and ICAO in ensuring its success. The event attracted high-ranking officials, experts, and aviation specialists from over 120 countries, 17 international organizations, and approximately 3,000 attendees.

Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani stated that the Doha Declaration serves as a "guiding roadmap for future policies in air transport facilitation", highlighting Qatar's commitment to infrastructure development and smart, sustainable mobility, in line with the declaration's vision for seamlessly connecting passengers and cargo across borders.

QCAA Acting President Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri reiterated ICAO Member States' commitment to enhancing air transport facilitation per ICAO Assembly resolutions. He encouraged the adoption of the Doha Declaration as a foundation for a unified vision that aligns with technological advancements and future needs.

President of the ICAO Council HE Salvatore Sciacchitano stressed the importance of ensuring smooth mobility for passengers, crew, and cargo while maintaining the highest safety standards. He reaffirmed ICAO's commitment to establishing sustainable funding mechanisms that support accessibility for vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, refugees, and stateless individuals.

HE ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar emphasized that the Doha Declaration paves the way for a more efficient and sustainable global aviation network. He outlined three key priorities: enhancing border coordination, accelerating digital transformation, and achieving global consensus on air transport facilitation, noting that ICAO will support these efforts through technical expertise and the exchange of best practices.

FALC 2025 is the second-largest ICAO gathering after its General Assembly in terms of ministerial representation and participation levels. It attracted over 120 ministers and heads of civil aviation authorities, around 3,000 aviation experts and leaders, 17 international organizations, 80 speakers across 13 panel sessions, and 35 exhibitors in the accompanying expo.

The conference addressed critical issues such as customs clearance procedures, travel document security, refugee and deportee processing, countering human trafficking, assisting victims of aviation accidents, supporting Member States' capabilities, and innovations in air transport facilitation. The accompanying exhibition provided a key platform for showcasing the latest technologies in air transport facilitation.