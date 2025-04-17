Gurugram Police Save Girl From Committing Suicide

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 17 (IANS) The Gurugram Police managed to save the life of a girl who was attempting to commit suicide here as she was apparently upset over some personal reasons, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, the girl had locked herself in a room and had opened the knob of LPG gas cylinder while holding a lighter in her hand.

"On receiving the information, the police team reached the spot in just six minutes. Police Team's EHC Sanjay, Constable Dinesh, and SPO Sundarlal acted promptly and broke the door of the room and took the girl out of the room safely and pacified her," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

The police team then called the women cops on the spot and talked to the woman about her problem.

She told them that one of her friends lives with her in the house, so due to some personal problem, she locked the room from inside and tried to commit suicide, but her family informed the police, and before she could commit suicide, a police team reached the spot and rescued her safely.

After talking to her, the girl was taken out of the room and was counselled by women police officers for about an hour.

The spokesperson said the girl is 'fine now', and the police are constantly in touch with her.

This entire matter was investigated, he said. Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, has praised the above action taken by the police team and announced that he will give them a letter of appreciation and a reward of Rs 5,000 each.

Meanwhile, a statement read: "Gurugram Police appeals to everyone to call the helpline number-112-without hesitation in any emergency situation; the police will immediately reach out to help you."