UNRWA Calls For International Media Access To Gaza To Reveal Facts, Counter Misinformation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini on Thursday called for international media to be granted access to Gaza to expose the reality on the ground amid ongoing Israeli aggression and to help combat the spread of misinformation.

In a post on his X account, Lazzarini criticized the Israeli occupation authorities for preventing international media outlets from independently covering events in Gaza since the start of the war nearly a year and a half ago. He warned that this media blackout has fueled misleading propaganda and contributed to the dehumanization of Palestinians.

Lazzarini underscored that the suppression of independent journalism reinforces misinformation at a time when Palestinian journalists continue to risk their lives to report under extremely dangerous conditions. He noted that at least 170 journalists have been killed since the conflict began.

He stressed that the free flow of information and independent reporting are critical to uncovering the truth and ensuring accountability during times of conflict, emphasizing that Gaza should not be an exception.

Lazzarini reiterated the urgent need to allow international media into the Strip, warning that the ongoing humanitarian crisis and continued fighting are pushing Gaza toward the total collapse of public order.

Israeli occupation forces resumed their assault on Gaza on March 18, following a two-month truce that began on January 19. Israel has since violated the terms of the ceasefire by launching attacks on various parts of the Strip, causing numerous casualties, failing to implement agreed humanitarian protocols, and tightening its crippling blockade, deepening what has become an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.