MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Tennant unveils new autonomous floor scrubber for large and complex facilities

April 17, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Tennant Company has launched the X6 Rovr, a mid-sized autonomous floor scrubber designed to meet the cleaning demands of large commercial and light-industrial facilities.

Building on the compact X4 Rovr, the new X6 model offers expanded floor coverage – up to 75,000 square feet per cleaning cycle – with minimal operator assistance.

Equipped with Brain Corp's BrainOS autonomy platform, the X6 Rovr is capable of intelligent, real-time navigation, including obstacle detection and adaptive rerouting.

An optional autonomous docking station allows the robot to recharge itself between cycles, improving uptime and reducing the need for manual handling.

Dave Huml, CEO of Tennant Company, says:“As organizations continue to face staffing shortages, automating routine cleaning tasks provides a clear and proven path to operational efficiencies.

“We built the X6 Rovr to tackle this challenge – delivering dependable, autonomous performance across large-scale and complex environments, so cleaning teams can stay focused on higher-impact work.”

The X6 Rovr is powered by a lithium-ion battery system that enables up to six hours of continuous operation.

It features a 26-inch dual-disc scrub path and 25-gallon tanks for both solution and recovery, enabling extended cleaning with fewer stops.

Its design also prioritizes agility. A compact footprint and 3D LiDAR-based navigation allow the machine to operate effectively in both open and cluttered environments – including tight aisles and busy public spaces.

Remote deployment capabilities and enterprise-grade fleet management tools provide facility managers with real-time performance data, route customization, and actionable insights.

Seth Rourke, vice president of global product management at Tennant Company, says:“Our customers in small retail, education, and healthcare sectors have seen measurable results with the Rovr platform.

“Now we are bringing that technology to small industrial and large commercial facilities with the X6 Rovr.

“The product truly stands out for its unique ability to deliver high-capacity, high-performance cleaning while remaining incredibly nimble, maneuverable, and compact.”

The X6 Rovr becomes available for purchase starting April 15, 2025.