STEFANINI GROUP ACQUIRES LEADING CLOUD COMPUTING PROVIDER ESCALA 24X7

Global tech group invests in leading AWS partner Escala 24x7 to scale cloud capabilities in Latin America, bring elevated service to North America

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini group, a billion-dollar global technology company specializing in digital solutions, announced today the acquisition of a 60% stake in Escala 24x7, a premier Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner in Latin America.

This strategic move will enable Stefanini to significantly expand its cloud computing offerings, accelerate Escala 24x7's growth and capitalize on the rapidly developing cloud market in the region. Escala 24x7 expects to garner $100 million in revenue in 2025.

"This investment - one of the largest in Stefanini's history - underscores our aggressive growth strategy focused on cloud, analytics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence," said Marco Stefanini, founder and global CEO of Stefanini group. "Bringing Escala24x7 into our group will significantly accelerate the delivery of new AWS cloud projects in Latin America, a region where both companies have a strong presence. Their deep AWS focus and expertise perfectly complements our existing capabilities, allowing us to provide even greater value for our clients."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Stefanini group, deepen our services and offerings to current and future customers in LATAM and, in the future, expand our reach to new markets, including Brazil, as we seek to leverage Stefanini's extensive client network," said Alejandro Planas, CEO of Escala 24x7. "Only 25% of enterprise data is currently in the cloud, and the synergy between our companies will create a compelling and competitive offering, enabling us to scale and improve our service to clients in their cloud transformation journeys with the strong endorsement of Stefanini."

Combining Stefanini's global reach and comprehensive digital transformation capabilities with Escala 24x7's leading AWS expertise will provide organizations with a powerful, end-to-end solution for their cloud needs. This investment will offer clients greater expertise on AWS cloud journeys, accelerating their migration, reducing operational costs through optimization and ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance. Escala 24x7's clients will also have simplified access to Stefanini's comprehensive suite of technology solutions powered by more than 14 years of experience with generative AI.

This collaboration will provide a unified approach to cloud transformation, backed by a team of over 250 cloud experts, more than 380 global certifications and 13 AWS competencies. The group has a strong track record of 1,500 successful projects across 19 countries, including projects for leading regional clients, such as Snap Finance, Allianz, Bancolombia, Banesco Group, Establishment Labs and Grupo Quimmco.

The founders of Escala 24x7 will continue to lead the organization alongside their executive team as the brand integrates into the Stefanini portfolio. Escala 24x7 will first begin to serve Stefanini's existing client base in Latin America, followed by plans to become Stefanini's global platform for AWS cloud services.

To learn more about Stefanini and Escala 24x7, please visit stefanini and escala24x7 .

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About Stefanini Group

Stefanini Group, a multinational company with a broad portfolio of services, has spent decades reimagining the way tech service companies help customers transform their businesses through digital innovation. Created in 1987 and guided by a shared entrepreneurial spirit, Stefanini Group works collaboratively alongside local, regional and global clients to co-create specialized, industry-focused solutions enabled by the latest advancements in technology.

From artificial intelligence to automation, cloud enablement, hybrid infrastructure and beyond, Stefanini is a one-stop shop for digital solutions. With an ever-growing ecosystem of ventures, partners and capabilities, the company is constantly expanding its offerings, finding new and innovative technologies to serve as tools for clients to convert their ideas into business realities.

Stefanini is a $1B global company with 32,000 employees and a presence in more than 2,000 cities and 41 countries across the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia. The corporate global headquarters is located in Sao Paulo, Brazil with European headquarters in Brussels and the North American headquarters based in metropolitan Detroit.

Further information is available at the company's website, .

About Escala 24x7

Escala 24x7, a leading AWS Premier Partner in Latin America, drives digital transformation with innovative cloud solutions. With 13 competencies, 14 AWS awards, including consecutive recognition as System Integrator Partner of the Year (2022-2023), 380 global certifications and more than 1.500 successful implementations, Escala 24x7 is the strategic ally for growth and optimization in the region.

SOURCE Stefanini

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED