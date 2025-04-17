Virga Capital Announces Grand Opening Of Home2 Suites By Hilton Bozeman Four Corners, MT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bozeman is experiencing significant economic growth, with its population increasing by nearly 20% over the past 5 years. This surge is accompanied by a thriving job market, particularly in sectors such as construction, hospitality, technology, and professional services.

"We're excited to bring the Home2 Suites by Hilton brand to Four Corners, meeting the needs of both long- and short-term guests traveling through one of Montana's most dynamic regions," says Rob Lateiner, CEO of Virga Capital. "This opening marks an important milestone in our portfolio and underscores our commitment to high-quality, purpose-built hospitality in our hometown of Bozeman and other key growth markets."

The opening of the Home2 Suites reinforces Virga Capital's continued investment in high-performing hospitality assets and its vision for identifying emerging submarkets with long-term growth potential.

About Virga Capital

Virga Capital is a Bozeman, Montana–based real estate investment and development firm focused on delivering long-term value through thoughtful, community-oriented projects. With capabilities spanning adaptive reuse, historic preservation, public-private partnerships, and master-planned developments, the firm brings a strategic and disciplined approach to each investment. Virga is currently focused on multifamily and hospitality acquisitions across the Intermountain West and Southwest.



About Home2 Suites by Hilton

Home2 Suites by Hilton, one of the fastest growing brands in Hilton's history, is a mid-tier, all-suite, award-winning extended-stay hotel concept designed to offer stylish accommodations with flexible guest room configurations and home-like amenities for value-conscious guests and their pets. With a commitment to environmentally friendly products and hotel operations, Home2 Suites by Hilton offers complimentary hot breakfast, innovative and customizable guestroom designs, laundry and fitness areas, multiple outdoor spaces, expansive community spaces and pet-friendly environments. Home2 Suites by Hilton has more than 750 open hotels with nearly 750 in development. Experience a positive stay at Home2 Suites by Hilton by booking at home2suites or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at href="" rel="nofollow" hilton/home2suite and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Virga Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED