KISS Products Unveils Exciting New Spring 2025 Innovations In Nail And Lash Collections

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Spring is all about renewal, vibrance, and self-expression, and we're thrilled to bring these fresh innovations to our customers just in time for the season," said Kristin Giarrusso, Global Marketing Director for KISS Products, Inc. "These new products combine cutting-edge technology with bold, trend-forward designs, making it easier than ever to elevate your at-home beauty routine. Whether you're looking for vibrant nail shades or customizable lash looks, we've got you covered for the season ahead."

NEW Spring 2025 Innovations:

Nail



Salon X-tend LED Soft Gel System: Our groundbreaking gel nail extension system continues to get even better. Exciting new additions to the line, including a larger, stronger LED lamp designed for curing multiple fingers at once making for even quicker and more efficient results. The collection will also introduce a NEW Salon X-tend individual kit which has a stunning blue magnetic finish and a new Starter Kit with a beautiful glitter design. The system is fully equipped with everything you'll need to create the perfect nail extensions at home. The full collection offers multiple styles in a variety of lengths and shapes, all offering a flawless, bubble-free finish that lasts up to 14 days. Gel Fantasy Allure Glue-on Nails: Bringing the latest in 3D design technology, the NEW Allure Fantasy launches include a unique layered design effect and trending chrome finishes. The collection offers extreme shine, volume, and a gel top coating that keeps nails looking flawless for up to 14 days. The glue-on nails are durable, yet comfortable and apply in minutes so you can keep your nails flawless & on-trend!

Lash



Falscara Studio : A revolutionary new way to elevate your lash look. This new artistry kit offers a variety of under lash styles to create a cat eye, doll eye or classic eye look. Each kit features 3 wisps styles, 3 lengths and 3 band widths to mix and match to curate your customized signature look. It also contains New InfuseBond infused with Biotin and Vitamin C, Water Resistant Seal, Bondboost infused with Green Tea extract, Hydro Cleanser, and a nonstick applicator. The wisps are extra lightweight, and consumers can stack them with ease. Additionally, there are 9 different refillable palettes to choose for limitless DIY Lash Extension combinations from the comfort of your own home.

Lash Atelier: A curated selection of salon quality lashes that makes customization easy - whether you are a beginner or an expert. With pre-mapped layouts, four lash types per kit including bottom lashes, and features like precision tweezers, a glue ring, and irritant-free adhesive, this collection allows for effortless application and stunning, long-lasting results-with up to 7 days of wear. SUPERSTICK Lash Glue: Lock in your look with SUPERSTICK's ultra-strong 5-day Strip Lash Adhesive, and Gentle Formula 7-day Cluster Lash Adhesive – both waterproof and dermatologist-tested for safe extended wear. Infused with cactus and witch hazel extract, these easy-to-apply, quick-drying adhesives offer precision control, a gentle formula with no harsh odor, and secure hold for individual, cluster, or strip lashes in black or clear.

The KISS Nail & Lash Collections are online at kissusa and in mass retailers nationwide.

Follow us on Instagram @kissproducts @falscara #KISSproducts #KISSNails #KISSLashes #KISSsalonXtend #FalscaraStudio #LashAtelier

About KISS:

KISS Products Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit .

SOURCE KISS