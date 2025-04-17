Trove Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Help Parents Capture and Share Their Stories, Life Lessons, and Love With Their Children.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The first-of-its-kind life-capture app uses AI prompts and time-release messages to help parents, especially those separated by distance, make up for lost time and stay emotionally connected with their children.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emotional disconnection between parents and children is becoming a silent epidemic. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 1 in 3 children report feeling emotionally distant from one or both parents, even when living under the same roof. And for the millions of families separated by divorce, relocation, or long-distance work, the gap only grows. Enter Trove , a first-of-its-kind life-capture app launching today on Kickstarter. Trove helps parents-especially those separated by distance or circumstance-document who they are, their beliefs, culture, family history, and life lessons they want their children to carry forward. With Trove, legacy becomes an intentional act of love, not an afterthought buried in the cloud.

Trove is for every parent who wants their child to know them truly, but especially for those who live apart from their children or are navigating co-parenting, distance from work, or other forms of separation. Planned features include thoughtful AI-powered prompts and meaningful time-release tools, helping moms and dads maintain emotional connections with their children across time, distance, and even life's most difficult moments.

Most parents today are left relying on platforms that weren't built for legacy, just immediacy. According to Trove's internal research, over 80% of children inherit only fragmented family stories, scattered across outdated social feeds, lost phones, and inaccessible cloud drives. Trove aims to change that by offering a secure, all-encompassing space where every layer of a person's true and authentic self is preserved with intention.

"As a dad who lives far from my son and only gets to see him every few months and summers, I needed a meaningful way to ensure he always knows who I truly am-my values, my beliefs, and my heart. This is about building emotional infrastructure for families everywhere. Social media, messaging apps, and cloud storage weren't designed for this-they often fragment relationships instead of strengthening them. Trove is our answer: a tool built intentionally to nurture authentic connection and preserve every one of the layers of the human experience that matters most," said Daniel Feltsman, founder and CEO of Trove.

The Heart Behind Trove

At the center of the experience is Lina , Trove's AI-powered assistant, named after Feltsman's grandmother, whose warmth and wisdom inspired the platform. Lina is trained using research and frameworks developed by leading child psychologists to deliver intelligent, empathetic prompts that help parents reflect on their identity, values, and life stories.

These reflections can span everything from a child's birth story or a favorite vacation to college memories, family traditions, or the music and books that shaped a parent's worldview. Parents can also record advice for future milestones-like a child's first heartbreak, their high school graduation, or the day they become a parent themselves.

Instead of replicating the clutter and comparison of social media, Trove offers a private, visual timeline that's secure, beautifully organized, and easy to navigate. It's a living archive of voice notes, video reflections, and shared stories that children can return to when they need comfort, guidance, or simply to feel close.

One of Trove's most anticipated features is Time Capsule Delivery-allowing parents to record messages now that will unlock at key moments in their child's life, such as birthdays, graduations, or tough days when a little extra love might make all the difference.

How Trove Works

Trove is designed to be both powerful and intuitive. After setting up an account, parents are guided through a series of thoughtful prompts, such as "What did you believe at 18?" or "What do you want your child to know when they become a parent?" Entries can be captured through video, audio, text, or photos and are automatically organized into a dynamic, interactive book with a visual timeline.

The app will also include gamified "mission prompts" to keep families engaged, including shared challenges and memory-building activities that parents and kids can complete together, even from afar.

To help parents grow alongside their children, Trove will offer weekly parenting tips, as well as curated book and podcast recommendations from trusted educators, psychologists, and other parents.

As families evolve, Trove evolves with them-gently nudging users to continue reflecting and sharing, making legacy-building a natural part of life rather than a one-time task.

Strategic Advisors Lend Depth in Brand, Growth, and Consumer Experience

Trove is backed by a high-profile advisory board of seasoned leaders in brand building, entertainment, growth, and communications. Advisors include Vesevold "Seva" Batischev, a respected growth advisor and investor known for scaling mission-driven consumer tech companies and the visionary behind Hungry Minds; Mary Mandel, a veteran executive from Disney and Warner Bros.; Angela Nibbs, a PR strategist and founder of Maven Communications who has helped launch mission-driven brands and companies; and Dave Peterson, co-author of the best selling Play Bigger book, and former chief marketing officer of Celonis.

"We spend our lives accumulating wisdom, yet we often fail to pass it on in ways that truly connect," said Mary Mandel. "Trove is solving an emotional problem with elegant technology. It's building a bridge between generations-and I believe it can become one of the most important family tech products of our time."

The app's Kickstarter campaign will fund the first public release, which is expected later this year.

Support the Campaign

Trove is live on Kickstarter through May 17th, 2025 . Early backers will help bring Trove to life and receive behind-the-scenes updates, early access to the beta, and limited-edition perks as part of the founding family.

About Trove

Trove is a forthcoming life-capture app designed to help parents document and preserve (who they are and what they've learned) their stories, values, and love for their children. Built by a father and backed by experts in parenting, growth, and design, Trove uses AI-powered prompts and secure storytelling tools to help families stay emotionally connected, regardless of distance, circumstance, and time.

For more information, visit or follow @thisistrove on Instagram.

SOURCE Trove

