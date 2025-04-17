Once Upon A Coconut Becomes The Official Coconut Water Of Major League Pickleball

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 2025 MLP season will kick off in Orlando, Florida, from April 24-27, and will run through August-with the season champion-crowning 2025 MLP Finals NYC-in addition to the standalone MLP Cup in November. Throughout these events, Once Upon a Coconut will hydrate athletes and fans while raising awareness of the brand's commitment to delivering better-for-you hydration and making a positive impact in communities.

"We're thrilled to partner with Major League Pickleball, a league that reflects energy, competition, and excellence-values that Once Upon a Coconut shares," said John Chiorando, CEO of Once Upon a Coconut. "We're excited to bring our coconut water to an even broader audience, offering a healthy, delicious alternative to sugary sports drinks."

Once Upon a Coconut, known for its premium coconut water sourced from young green coconuts in Vietnam, provides a natural hydration option with no added sugars. The brand offers a variety of refreshing coconut water flavors, including Premium, Pineapple, Chocolate, Watermelon, Blueberry, and Energy. Beyond great taste, Once Upon a Coconut is committed to sustainability and community impact. The brand packages its coconut water in eco-friendly aluminum cans and plants a tree for every case sold through its Greenspark partnership. Additionally, Once Upon a Coconut donates 10% of its profits to nonprofit organizations such as the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida and NAMI, furthering its mission to support both the environment and communities in need.

About Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash)

Founded in 2021, Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash) is the preeminent, coed, team-based professional pickleball league, featuring over 100 of the best athletes across 22 teams, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. In 2024, MLP and the PPA Tour merged under the newly-formed United Pickleball Association (UPA), bringing together the leading professional pickleball organizations under a single entity.

Visit the official websit and follow MLP on Faceboo , Twitte , Instagra , TikTo and YouTub for more.

About Once Upon a Coconut

Once Upon a Coconut is a premium coconut water brand dedicated to delivering refreshing, natural hydration while making a positive community impact. Launched in 2020, the brand sources young green coconuts from Vietnam, packaging them in eco-friendly slim aluminum cans to promote sustainability. Available in six delicious flavors-Premium, Pineapple, Chocolate, Watermelon, Blueberry, and Energy-Once Upon a Coconut can be found in over 6,000 retail stores nationwide, on Amazon, and through its official website.

As a mission-driven company, Once Upon a Coconut donates 10% of profits from each case sold to nonprofits such as the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Through its Greenspark partnership, the brand plants a tree for every case sold, contributing to environmental sustainability.

Once Upon a Coconut is backed by prominent investors, including Shark Tank's Daymond John; NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Ronnie Stanley; St. Louis Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol; and Health & Wellness Board members Gary Brecka and Ben Greenfield.

For more information, visit and follow @onceuponacoconut on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Destiny John

919-605-2116

[email protected]

SOURCE Once Upon A Coconut