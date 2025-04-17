Laser Cleaning Market To Grow USD 1.05 Billion By 2032, Driven By Increasing Demand For Non-Contact, Eco-Friendly Cleaning Solutions Across Industries | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Laser Cleaning Market is expanding with demand for non-contact, eco-friendly surface cleaning in industries like automotive, aerospace, and heritage restoration, driven by precision and sustainability. Austin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laser Cleaning Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Laser Cleaning Market Size was valued at USD 0.66 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.05 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.34% from 2024 to 2032.” Rising Military Investments and U.S. Growth Fuel Adoption of Laser Cleaning Technologies The defense sector is emerging as a significant driver of laser cleaning technology adoption, particularly for tasks such as decontamination, rust removal, and surface preparation in equipment maintenance. This surge is closely tied to escalating global military expenditures, which hit a record USD 2,443 billion in 2023-a 6.8% rise from the previous year, according to SIPRI. The United States led with USD 916 billion, accounting for 38% of global defense spending, followed by China at USD 296 billion (14%). Collectively, the U.S., China, Russia, India, and Saudi Arabia made up 61% of worldwide military expenditures. In line with these figures, the U.S. Department of Defense's FY 2025 budget emphasizes rapid technological advancement, reinforcing the military's commitment to innovation and sustainability. Laser cleaning aligns with these goals by enhancing equipment longevity, improving efficiency, and minimizing environmental impact. The U.S. laser cleaning market, valued at USD 0.29 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 0.39 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.97%, reflecting steady domestic adoption in defense and industrial sectors. Get a Sample Report of Laser Cleaning Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 0.66 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.05 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.34% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Laser Type (Gas laser, Solid laser)

. By Power Range (High, Medium, Low)

. By Application(Conservation and Restoration, Cleaning Process, Industrial Usage)

. By End-User Industry(Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace and Aircraft, Industrial, Other End-user Industries) Key Drivers . Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing are driving the adoption of laser cleaning for precision cleaning in aerospace, automotive, and electronics.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Laser Type

In 2023, the solid laser segment dominated the laser cleaning market, accounting for approximately 69% of total revenue. Solid-state lasers are highly efficient, offer superior beam quality, and require minimal maintenance, making them ideal for rust removal, decontamination, and surface preparation across industries like aerospace, automotive, and electronics. Their ability to clean metals, plastics, and composites with precision enhances their widespread adoption. Meanwhile, the gas laser segment is projected to grow fastest from 2024 to 2032, driven by the rising popularity of CO2 and YAG lasers for larger-area applications such as paint, graffiti, and corrosion removal in eco-friendly, non-destructive processes.

By Power Range

The medium laser segment held the largest revenue share in the laser cleaning market in 2023, accounting for around 55%, driven by its balance of power, precision, and versatility. Commonly using ytterbium or fiber lasers, this segment is widely adopted for rust removal, paint stripping, and surface preparation in aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing industries. These lasers deliver high-quality, non-damaging results, aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions. Meanwhile, the high laser segment is expected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, as industries increasingly adopt powerful lasers for heavy-duty cleaning tasks in shipbuilding, aerospace, and heavy machinery applications.

By Application

In 2023, the conservation and restoration segment held a dominant 45% share of the laser cleaning market, driven by its precise, non-invasive ability to clean delicate surfaces like historical buildings, artworks, and monuments without causing damage.

The cleaning process segment is the fastest-growing, fueled by rising demand across industries such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics for eco-friendly, chemical-free, and precise cleaning methods. As industries embrace smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, laser cleaning's waste-free, surface-safe advantages are accelerating its adoption in critical applications requiring high precision and minimal environmental impact.

By End-User Industry

In 2023, the automotive segment led the laser cleaning market with a 45% revenue share, driven by the industry's need for precise, efficient, and eco-friendly cleaning in manufacturing and maintenance, including rust removal and surface preparation. Laser cleaning's non-abrasive, low-waste, and chemical-free nature supports production efficiency and sustainability, especially in electric vehicle manufacturing.

The infrastructure segment is the fastest-growing, fueled by increasing demand for environmentally safe cleaning of buildings, bridges, and monuments, as governments and industries prioritize sustainable infrastructure preservation.

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing in Laser Cleaning Market

North America dominated the laser cleaning market in 2023, capturing approximately 50% of total revenue, driven by substantial investments in aerospace, automotive, and defense sectors. In the U.S., strict environmental regulations, the rise of precision manufacturing, and increasing industrial automation are aligning with the growing demand for sustainable and cost-effective cleaning technologies. Advancements in smart manufacturing and strong R&D initiatives are also contributing to market expansion across the region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rapid industrialization and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies in nations such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The booming automotive, electronics, and manufacturing industries are seeking high-precision, eco-friendly cleaning solutions, further accelerated by the shift toward automation and Industry 4.0. This growing emphasis on sustainability and cost-efficiency positions Asia Pacific as a key emerging player in the global laser cleaning market.

Recent Development



January 18, 2025, Laser cleaning uses precision beams to remove contaminants or texture surfaces, revolutionizing how industries treat metal parts. IPG Enters Laser Cleaning Market with $75M cleanLASER Acquisition IPG Photonics expands into laser cleaning systems, acquiring longtime customer cleanLASER to strengthen its value chain amid shifting global dynamics.

