403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lao New Year Celebrations See 15 Road Fatalities
(MENAFN) According to a report from a media source on Thursday, fifteen individuals lost their lives in road accidents throughout Laos during the Lao New Year festivities, which took place from April 14 to 16.
The report highlighted that there were 169 road accidents across the country during this three-day celebration, leading to 302 injuries and damage to 290 vehicles.
As the most important festival in Laos, the Lao New Year is a time of cultural significance. Although the government has introduced guidelines aimed at promoting cultural preservation, safety, and moderation for the upcoming 2025 celebrations, this year's events were marred by a tragic number of road incidents, despite the Ministry of Public Security's efforts to enhance safety measures.
The report highlighted that there were 169 road accidents across the country during this three-day celebration, leading to 302 injuries and damage to 290 vehicles.
As the most important festival in Laos, the Lao New Year is a time of cultural significance. Although the government has introduced guidelines aimed at promoting cultural preservation, safety, and moderation for the upcoming 2025 celebrations, this year's events were marred by a tragic number of road incidents, despite the Ministry of Public Security's efforts to enhance safety measures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment