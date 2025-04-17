403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fortinet Expands FortiAI Across its Security Fabric Platform
(MENAFN- W7Worldwide) Cybersecurity firm Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) unveiled a major expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its Security Fabric platform on Wednesday, aiming to bolster defenses against sophisticated threats and improve the automation of security and network operations.
The company said the enhanced FortiAI system now includes new agentic AI features and broader integrations that offer autonomous threat detection, policy enforcement, and network manageme—t—designed to reduce analyst workload while safeguarding AI-enabled services used by employees.
“Fo’tinet’s AI advantage stems from over a decade of innovation and the largest patent portfolio in the cybersecurity i”dustry,” said Michael Xie, Founder, President, and CTO of “ortinet. “By embedding FortiAI across our entire ’latform, we’re enabling faster, more accurate threat responses and more efficie”t operations.”
The announcement comes as enterprises increasingly turn to AI to fight cyber threats that themselves exploit AI tools. Fortinet warned that without strong protections, AI systems can become both targets and enablers of cybercrime.
The newly enhanced FortiAI platform introduces two core components:
● FortiAI-Assist, which integrates GenAI, agentic AI, and AIOps to automate alert triage, threat hunting, and root-cause tracing in real time. It can also autonomously manage network configurations and troubleshoot SD-WAN and wireless infrastructure.
● FortiAI-Protect, which uses machine learning to detect unknown threats and control the use of third-party GenAI applications across 6,500+ URLs. It provides contextual risk assessments and blocks unauthorized access based on zero-trust principles.
The company also introduced FortiAI-SecureAI, a suite of tools to protect AI models and infrastructure from intrusion, data leaks, and adversarial manipulation across cloud and hybrid environments.
Fortinet emphasized that the new AI services prioritize data privacy, with local query processing and safeguards to prevent LLMs from being trained on customer data.
The firm said these updates are part of its broader effort to lead in AI-powered cybersecurity, supporting over 500 issued and pending patents and building on more than 15 years of AI development.
More than 500,000 organizations globally use Fortinet products, the company added.
The company said the enhanced FortiAI system now includes new agentic AI features and broader integrations that offer autonomous threat detection, policy enforcement, and network manageme—t—designed to reduce analyst workload while safeguarding AI-enabled services used by employees.
“Fo’tinet’s AI advantage stems from over a decade of innovation and the largest patent portfolio in the cybersecurity i”dustry,” said Michael Xie, Founder, President, and CTO of “ortinet. “By embedding FortiAI across our entire ’latform, we’re enabling faster, more accurate threat responses and more efficie”t operations.”
The announcement comes as enterprises increasingly turn to AI to fight cyber threats that themselves exploit AI tools. Fortinet warned that without strong protections, AI systems can become both targets and enablers of cybercrime.
The newly enhanced FortiAI platform introduces two core components:
● FortiAI-Assist, which integrates GenAI, agentic AI, and AIOps to automate alert triage, threat hunting, and root-cause tracing in real time. It can also autonomously manage network configurations and troubleshoot SD-WAN and wireless infrastructure.
● FortiAI-Protect, which uses machine learning to detect unknown threats and control the use of third-party GenAI applications across 6,500+ URLs. It provides contextual risk assessments and blocks unauthorized access based on zero-trust principles.
The company also introduced FortiAI-SecureAI, a suite of tools to protect AI models and infrastructure from intrusion, data leaks, and adversarial manipulation across cloud and hybrid environments.
Fortinet emphasized that the new AI services prioritize data privacy, with local query processing and safeguards to prevent LLMs from being trained on customer data.
The firm said these updates are part of its broader effort to lead in AI-powered cybersecurity, supporting over 500 issued and pending patents and building on more than 15 years of AI development.
More than 500,000 organizations globally use Fortinet products, the company added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment