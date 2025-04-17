403
Naval Chiefs of US, South Korea, Japan Discuss Stronger Collaboration
(MENAFN) In a virtual meeting held on Thursday, the naval leaders of the United States, South Korea, and Japan explored strategies to deepen their three-way coordination in response to rising threats from North Korea.
The conference brought together South Korean Chief of Naval Operations Adm.
Yang Yong-mo, US Adm. James Kilby, and Japanese Adm. Akira Saito, as reported by a news agency, which referenced an official statement from the South Korean Navy.
Adm. Yang highlighted the importance of intensifying cooperative efforts, stressing that joint action among the three countries is essential to ensure that North Korea's "provocation should be effectively deterred and dealt with and maritime security capabilities should be strengthened."
He reiterated that a united front would bolster regional stability and improve collective naval defense measures.
The three nations are actively working to enhance their shared defensive abilities in response to North Korea’s ongoing development of nuclear weapons and missile technology.
As part of this initiative, they have participated in coordinated military exercises, such as the multi-domain Freedom Edge operation.
In March, the trio held their first joint naval exercise of the year, which also marked the initial drill since United States Leader Donald Trump resumed office in January.
North Korea has denounced these military activities, labeling them as provocative acts.
