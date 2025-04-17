Warehouse Automation Market Opportunities 2025-2034: Food & Beverage Industry Increasing Automation For Cold Chain And Perishable Goods
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Expansion of e-commerce growth and omnichannel retailing
3.2.1.2 Need for operational efficiency and cost reduction
3.2.1.3 Food & beverage industry increasing automation for cold chain and perishable goods
3.2.1.4 Rising investments in robotics and AI to enhance warehouse efficiency
3.2.1.5 Pharmaceutical & healthcare sectors enhancing storage and compliance
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial investment and implementation costs
3.2.2.2 Cybersecurity risks and data privacy concerns
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Component, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Hardware
5.3 Software
5.4 Services
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Warehouse Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 E-commerce fulfillment centers
6.3 Retail distribution centers
6.4 Cold storage warehouses
6.5 Manufacturing warehouses
6.6 Third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Deployment Mode, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 On-premise
7.3 Cloud-based
7.4 Hybrid
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS)
8.3 Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs)
8.4 Automated guided vehicles (AGVs)
8.5 Conveyor & sortation systems
8.6 Robotic picking & handling systems
8.7 Warehouse management & execution software
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Order fulfillment automation
9.3 Inventory tracking & management
9.4 Goods-to-person (GTP) solutions
9.5 Palletizing & depalletizing
9.6 Automated packaging & labeling
9.7 Reverse logistics & returns handling
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use Industry, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 E-commerce
10.3 Food & beverage
10.4 Retail & consumer goods
10.5 Healthcare
10.6 Automotive
10.7 Industrial
10.8 Others
Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Spain
11.3.5 Italy
11.3.6 Netherlands
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 Middle East and Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 South Africa
11.6.3 UAE
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 6 River Systems
12.2 AutoStore
12.3 Bastian Solutions
12.4 Daifuku
12.5 Dematic
12.6 Element Logic
12.7 Fives
12.8 Fortna
12.9 Gebhardt Intralogistics
12.10 Honeywell
12.11 Kardex
12.12 Knapp
12.13 Korber
12.14 Locus Robotics
12.15 Murata Machinery
12.16 Savoye
12.17 SSI Schaefer
12.18 Stow Robotics
12.19 Swisslog
12.20 Symbotic
12.21 System Logistics
12.22 Vanderlande
12.23 Witron
