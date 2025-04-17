403
Russia Points Out Its Role in Global Food Security
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated on Wednesday that the nation continues to be a major player in ensuring worldwide food stability.
During a gathering in Moscow with delegates from various Russian regions, Lavrov underscored Russia’s consistent involvement in international agricultural cooperation.
He referred to a previous meeting held in November of the prior year, which concentrated on global partnerships between regions in the field of agriculture—a strategic initiative labeled Agricultural Diplomacy.
Lavrov remarked that "the recommendations made during that meeting became instrumental in the relevant regional agencies’ work, providing a roadmap for their activities."
Lavrov further highlighted that "Russian regions’ robust engagement has contributed to the progressive consolidation of the country’s standing in foreign agricultural markets," noting that this has led to strengthened ties with what he termed the Global Majority nations.
He also emphasized Russia’s reliable execution of its responsibilities in international agreements, stating, "We are among the key actors when it comes to guaranteeing food security."
In addition to agricultural matters, Lavrov pointed out the importance of humanitarian assistance, particularly for individuals who share "traditional Russian spiritual and moral values."
He elaborated that the Foreign Ministry is actively involved in supporting a center dedicated to helping foreign nationals relocate and adjust to life in Russia.
These individuals are those who have chosen to utilize the pathway established by the Executive Order on Traditional Values to acquire Russian citizenship.
As Lavrov explained, "The Foreign Ministry participates in the work of the center that facilitates the relocation and adaptation of foreign nationals..."
