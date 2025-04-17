MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Under the patronage of Maktoum bin Mohammed DIFC to host 3rd edition of Dubai FinTech Summit on 12-13 May 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Apr 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is set to host the third edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit on 12 and 13 May 2025, at the Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, under the theme 'FinTech for All'. The Summit, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of DIFC, will bring together global industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the latest trends and insights driving the FinTech sector.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said:“The Dubai FinTech Summit reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, of establishing Dubai as a global financial powerhouse. The Summit is set to attract over 8,000 attendees and 300 speakers from more than 100 countries, as well as over 1,000 investors alongside top decision makers, thought leaders and experts. This reflects Dubai's pivotal role in shaping the future of finance globally, while reinforcing its status as the destination of choice for businesses and entrepreneurs worldwide. We are committed to supporting FinTech in line with the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to position Dubai as a top four global financial centre by 2033.”

Drivers of FinTech growth

The FinTech sector continues to grow and by 2030 global revenues are expected to reach $1.5 trillion, representing an estimated 7% of the total financial services market. This growth is driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, blockchain and digital banking, creating new opportunities for financial institutions and technology companies worldwide.

Dubai FinTech Summit is at the heart of these developments. Its agenda will address the future of finance, financial innovation and regulatory compliance, while highlighting the challenges and opportunities the sector presents. It will also cover the latest in key areas such as blockchain technology, AI-driven services, and digital banking. Furthermore, the summit will explore investment trends, global economic shifts, and cross-border regulations.

Attracting talent

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC said:“Through the Dubai FinTech Summit, DIFC continues to showcase the tremendous opportunities AI, FinTech and innovation companies can access when they establish in Dubai. As we relentlessly foster an environment of innovation and excellence, we are solidifying Dubai's position as one of the world's foremost destinations for FinTech talent and investment.”

Accompanying exhibition and Future Sustainability Forum

Providing a global platform for innovation, building partnerships and driving the next wave of FinTech advancements, the Summit will also feature an exhibition with 200 exhibitors.

The Future Sustainability Forum will be incorporated into the Dubai FinTech Summit for the first time, and the alignment is reflected in the Summit's theme of 'FinTech for All'. Associated sessions will highlight accessibility, inclusivity and empowerment in the financial sector.

Key speakers

Amongst the distinguished lineup of speakers are His Excellency Marko Primorac, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Croatia; His Excellency Gilles Roth, Minister of Finance, Luxembourg; Timothy Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer, Institute of International Finance (IIF), USA; Tony O Elumelu, Chairman of United Bank for Africa and Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Nigeria; and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Paytm, India.

The Summit will feature start-up and country pavilions in the exhibition arena to showcase cutting-edge solutions from emerging and established players. Additionally, the FinTech World Cup will give promising FinTech start-ups a global platform to display their solutions to investors, venture capitalists, and strategic partners, and an opportunity for investors to find the next big idea.

Reflecting the continued importance of FinTech to the finance industry, the event is being supported by Emirates NBD as Premium Banking Partner, Commercial Bank of Dubai as Strategic Banking Partner; Relm Insurance as Strategic Partner; Presight as AI Industry Leader; Pay10 and Alibaba Cloud as Platinum Sponsors; Seoul FinTech Lab as a Pavillion Partner; and Business Sweden as the Country Partner.

Registrations for Dubai FinTech Summit are now open at dubaifintechsummit.

About Dubai FinTech Summit

Dubai FinTech Summit is an annual mega event organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. The 3rd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit will bring together over 8,000+ global industry leaders, 1,000+ investors and policy makers, signalling increased appetite for growth opportunities in the region.

Dubai FinTech Summit signals new wave of financial innovation, opportunity, transformation, and growth for the international financial services sector. As a rising FinTech hub, Dubai is also spearheading the evolution of the financial services industry, with investments in FinTech projected to grow by 17.2 per cent CAGR to USD949 bn from 2022 to 2030. The Summit aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33's strategic goal of propelling Dubai into the ranks of the top four global financial hubs by 2033.

The expanded programme of Dubai FinTech Summit is set to exceed expectations by delving into key tracks, including the future of FinTech, global economic trends, blockchain and cryptocurrency, regulatory compliance, and investment outlook. The summit stands as a thought leadership-driven platform, addressing industry challenges head-on and championing innovation.

