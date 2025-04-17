403
China Proposes Philippines "Win-Win" Economic Path Amid U.S. Tariffs
(MENAFN) China has presented a "win-win" economic initiative to the Philippines, urging the country to address the potential repercussions of U.S. trade tariffs, as reported by local media on Thursday.
Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian proposed a vision of "deeper integration" as a counter to US "protectionism," describing it as a "win-win path forward in an increasingly fragmented world," according to reports.
Huang cautioned that the U.S.'s shift towards protectionism could instigate a "ripple crisis" within the Philippine economy, which is already grappling with issues stemming from global supply chain disruptions.
"The trade war has no winners. And the US, once a champion of globalization, is now dismantling the very rules it helped establish," Huang remarked on Wednesday in Makati City.
He reaffirmed China's commitment to multilateralism and open trade, highlighting the China-ASEAN partnership as a strong model, supported by shared values and interconnected economic systems.
“Protectionism doesn’t build sovereignty—it weakens it. Trade wars only lead to mutual harm," Huang stressed.
He urged Philippine leaders to adopt an independent, multilateralist approach amid rising global power tensions, underscoring that "the international community needs solidarity now more than ever. We must oppose all forms of protectionism and work together for a fair, rules-based global economy."
