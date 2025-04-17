Norway Slams Pakistan For Deporting Afghans

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Norwegian Chargé d'Affaires to Afghanistan Per Albert Ilsaas has criticised Pakistan for the forced deportation of Afghan refugees and pledged to raise the issue through international diplomatic channels.

Ilsaas met Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Maulvi Abdul Kabir at his office in Kabul on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Ilsaas expressed serious concern over the situation, saying that the Norwegian government was actively working to raise the matter at global forums.

He acknowledged the progress made by the Islamic Emirate in various sectors and emphasised the importance of direct dialogue and engagement between Norway and Afghanistan to address ongoing challenges.

In a statement from the MoRR. Maulvi Kabir expressed his gratitude to the Norwegian government for its continued humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

He condemned the forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan as a violation of human rights and international norms.

He called on the international community to step up its support to the interim government for tackling the growing refugee crisis.

