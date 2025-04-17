403
Motivational Workshop By Renowned Writer Vandana Vadera Held At AAFT
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The students and faculty of AAFT (Asian Academy of Film & Television) were recently inspired by an empowering and thought-provoking workshop conducted by renowned writer and motivational speaker Vandana Vadera. The interactive session was held at the AAFT campus and was attended by students from various disciplines, all eager to gain life-enriching insights.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, expressed his appreciation for the impactful session.
“Workshops like these are essential to personal development and career growth. They provide students with not only motivation but practical wisdom that can shape their future. I thank Vandana Vadera for taking the time to share her experiences with our young minds,” said Dr. Marwah.
Vandana Vadera captivated the audience with her engaging style and heartfelt messages. Through anecdotes and interactive discussion, she emphasized the importance of resilience, positive thinking, self-belief, and goal-setting.
“Success is not about how many times you fall, but how many times you rise again. Each challenge is an opportunity to grow, and each setback a lesson to move forward with greater strength,” said Vandana Vadera during her address.
The session concluded with an enthusiastic Q&A, where students shared their aspirations and received encouraging guidance from the speaker. The workshop was widely appreciated and added great value to AAFT's ongoing efforts to provide holistic education that goes beyond the classroom.
