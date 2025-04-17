Drones Repeatedly Attack Russian Brigade Responsible For Deadly Strike On Sumy Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A group of drones attacked the 112th Guards Missile Brigade of the Russian army overnight on Thursday, April 17. According to Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR), this brigade was responsible for the strike on Sumy, which resulted in 36 fatalities.

As reported by Ukrinform, this information was shared via the Telegram channel ASTR .

According to footage shared by local residents, a fire broke out in Shuya, located in Russia's Ivanovo region, following the nighttime drone attack.

Local residents also reported that the 112th Guards Missile Brigade was targeted again.

The local authorities confirmed the threat of a drone attack during the night.

Earlier, in the morning of April 16, drones also attacked the 112th brigade in Ivanovo region. As stated by Ukraine's defense intelligence, this unit carried out the strike on Sumy that killed 36 people.

Previously, Chief of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that the missile strike on Sumy was carried out by the 112th and 448th brigades of the Russian army using Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

On April 15, it was reported that Ukraine's Defense Forces had struck the permanent base of the 448th Missile Brigade in Kursk region, Russia, which was responsible for a missile attack on Sumy on Palm Sunday, April 13.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 13, the Russian army launched a missile attack on central Sumy. Intelligence data shows that the invaders used two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

As a result of the attack, 36 people were killed. 44 wounded, including 10 children, remain hospitalized. A total of 130 people were reported injured.