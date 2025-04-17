Wassim Elassaad Drives Global Luxury With Gratuso, Waz & Co-Management

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Wassim Elassaad is a name known for luxury, refinement, and an unbreakable passion for excellence. From humble beginnings in Australia to becoming a forerunner in Dubai's luxury lifestyle industry, Wassim has redefined what it means to provide the finest experiences and services to the ultra-wealthy. His path is more than just about business success; it is also about leaving a legacy based on the key qualities of refinement, exclusivity, and confidentiality.

From humble beginnings to global fame.

Wassim Elassaad's tale is one of perseverance, vision, and unwavering ambition. He was born in Australia to Lebanese parents and soon rose to prominence in the premium design industry for his perfectionist tendencies and determination. Wassim began modestly and gradually created a multi-brand empire that has set a new benchmark for luxury around the world.

Wassim made a big move in 2021 by relocating to Dubai, the worldwide capital of luxury and innovation. It was here that he envisioned Gratuso Group, a corporation that would reflect the qualities of authenticity, distinctiveness, and uncompromising excellence. Dubai provided the ideal setting for Wassim to realize his ambition and needs, and the Gratuso Group was officially formed in 2024.

“Gratuso is more than just a brand; it's a dream that began in Australia and was realized in Dubai.” Every experience we provide represents the journey, challenges, and commitment to excellence that defines who we are.”

– Wassim Elassaad, Founder & CEO of Gratuso Group

A New Era of Luxury: The Birth of Gratuso Group

Wassim formally established Gratuso Group in 2024, a holding company that brings together three significant luxury companies. Gratuso Concierge Services is committed to providing ultra-high-net-worth people with personalized lifestyle management and exclusive experiences, ranging from bespoke travel arrangements to special event access. Gratuso Real Estate specializes in the finest residences in Dubai's most upscale areas, while Platinum Boats offers a unique boat sales service suited to the needs of the elite.

Each of these businesses exemplifies Wassim's luxury philosophy, which is founded on originality, precision, and confidentiality. His approach to service is more than just selling high-end things; it is about designing amazing experiences that meet the specialized needs of the world's wealthiest individuals.

Waz & Co. Management Consultancy is expanding its horizons.

In addition to his luxury companies, Wassim Elassaad founded Waz & Co Management Consultancy in 2019. Waz & Co. is a multinational consulting firm based in Australia and Dubai that focuses on strategic business solutions. The consultancy's knowledge covers multiple industries, enabling it to provide tailored solutions that promote growth, innovation, and expansion.

Wassim has created a link between the high-end lifestyle and strategic business consultancy worlds with Waz & Co. Wassim has established a unique solution that fosters both lifestyle and business growth, ensuring the global success of every initiative he leads.

Leading the Charge in Global Luxury Development.

Under Wassim's leadership, the Gratuso Group has garnered global notice. After establishing a significant foothold in Dubai and Australia, Wassim is now focusing on growing into Europe and Asia, where demand for luxury living is increasing. Gratuso intends to boost yacht sales and diversify its real estate assets by 2025, solidifying its position as a global luxury lifestyle brand.

Personal Touch, Exceptional Service

Wassim distinguishes Gratuso with his hands-on approach to luxury service. Whether planning a private island holiday or handling multimillion-dollar property transactions, Wassim's in-depth awareness of his clients' requirements guarantees that every Gratuso service is of the greatest quality. His dedication to providing amazing living experiences for the ultra-wealthy has won him a solid reputation among high-net-worth individuals worldwide.

Creating the Future of Luxury

Wassim Elassaad's vision for the Gratuso Group is clear. With growing demand for his services, Wassim intends to double the company's staff by 2025, ensuring that every employee matches the brand's standards of excellence. His ultimate goal is to make Gratuso the world's leading luxury lifestyle brand, providing a comprehensive array of services ranging from concierge and real estate to yachts and travel.

Visit to learn more about Waz & Co Management Consultancy and Wassim Elassaad's experiences in both luxury and commercial leadership.

