Double The Layers, Double The Flavors --Little Debbie® Double Decker Chocolate Chip Creme Pies!



4.4 oz.



Shelf-stable



Individually-wrapped



Sell-by date coded

Sold in a case count of 54 (9 caddies/6 wraps per caddie)

Known for their iconic Double Decker Cookies - Oatmeal Creme Pie and Fudge Rounds - Little Debbie holds 28% unit share of the convenience cookie segment. Retailers and consumers alike will find this chocolate chip variety a doubly perfect addition to their snacking options.

*Source: - NielsenIQ, SCANTRACK, Total US – Convenience, Baked Sweet Goods Category, 52 Weeks Ending 11/30/2024 (Ranked on Units)

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Corporate Information Contact: Mike Gloekler, Corporate Communications and PR manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 22440

Cell: (423) 364-4431

Email: [email protected]

Brand and Product Information Contact: Jennifer Cummins-Askew, Marketing Operations and Advertising manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 24611

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods is a family bakery with annual sales of about $1.9 billion. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today the company employs approximately 7,000 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods for more information.

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,100 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT THE MCKEE FOODSERVICE VENDING BRANDS

McKee Foods, a family-owned company based in Collegedale, Tenn., introduced Little Debbie® Vending in 2012, Fieldstone® Bakery Vending in 2018 and Sunbelt Bakery® Vending in 2023. McKee Foodservice Vending products are sized and packaged to meet the unique needs of the channel. For more information visit mckeefoodservice or follow McKee Foodservice on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

SOURCE McKee Foods