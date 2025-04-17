Family Entertainment Television To Commemorate 80TH Anniversary Of World War II

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are proud to present 'Salute to Service' in remembrance of the heroism and sacrifice of Allied Forces during World War II," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "This is undoubtedly the finest collection of films we have assembled for both of our networks, and we are thrilled to exhibit them for our viewers."

In May, FETV's Sunday Movie Matinee will feature The Dirty Dozen (1967), Where Eagles Dare (1969), The Great Escape (1963), and The Longest Day (1962). Additional titles appearing nightly on FMC in May, as well as an all-day marathon on May 8th (VE Day), will include Judgment at Nuremberg (1961), Twelve O'Clock High (1949), Guns of Navarone (1961), The Train (1964), and many more European Theater films.

In September, the special resumes on FMC with war films featuring the Pacific Theater. Films will air every night in addition to an all-day marathon on September 2nd (Victory over Japan Day).

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1980's, and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

