New Neptunetm Outdoor Entertainment Technology Elevates Outdoor Living Spaces Seamlessly

MENAFN - PR Newswire)The Neptune Shade Outdoor Smart TV is the ultimate solution for enjoying content outdoors, no matter the season or weather. Enjoy on a shaded patio, gazebo, or screened porch, the Neptune Shade is designed with an impressive operating temperature range of -22°F to 122°F (-30°C to 50°C) and an IP54 rating for all-weather certification and reliable operation year-round, even the remote control can be safely left outside.

With 4K UHD resolution, HDR support, and a mini LED backlight with Full Array Local Dimming (FALD), the Neptune Shade Outdoor Smart TV delivers vivid color accuracy and enhanced contrast, creating an immersive viewing experience.

Complete with smart apps available via the Google Play Store, users can bring all their favorite content to their shaded outdoor oasis easily.

Neptune Outdoor Soundbar: Premium Audio for Your Outdoor Oasis

To complete the outdoor entertainment experience, Neptune introduces the Outdoor Soundbar, a high-performance audio system designed to withstand the elements. With an IP55 rating, the Neptune Soundbar is built to endure rain, snow, heat, and ice, ensuring consistent, high-quality sound no matter the weather conditions.

Equipped with a built-in Class D amplifier that delivers 150W of peak power, the Neptune Outdoor Soundbar provides dynamic, full-range audio (70Hz – 20kHz) to enhance any outdoor living space, from movie nights to backyard parties. Bluetooth® v5.3 connectivity and universal mounting options make it easy to connect the soundbar with any outdoor TV, and with HDMI ARC support, users can control audio settings directly from the TV. This new audio product is complete with easy control via the IR remote or through the HDMI ARC connection.

"We are delighted to add these key additions to our outdoor AV offerings, just in time for summer," said Earl Naegele , Head of Retail, CI, and eCommerce at NeptuneTM Outdoor AV Solutions. "We are especially excited to introduce the second-generation of our outdoor audio product to offer a comprehensive outdoor AV experience for use in all climates."

The Neptune Shade Outdoor Smart TVs (55" - $1,799 USD | 65" - $2,299 USD) and Neptune Outdoor Soundbar ($899 USD) are now available to ship within the continental U.S. to bring high-performance outdoor entertainment right to customers' homes.

About NeptuneTM Outdoor AV Solutions

NeptuneTM is a leading innovator in the design and manufacturing of premium outdoor entertainment technology. Committed to delivering superior performance, durability, and style, Neptune offers a range of cutting-edge products designed to enhance outdoor living. From outdoor smart TVs and weatherproof mounts to dust covers and high-performance soundbars, every Neptune outdoor AV solution is built to withstand the elements while delivering stunning visuals and immersive audio in any outdoor setting. For more information, visit .

