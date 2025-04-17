Duggal Announces Significant Gains In ESG Journey And Ecovadis Gold Rating

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Demonstrating Duggal's commitment and progress, 75% of waste has been diverted from landfill and 10,854 trees were planted in 2024. In addition, innovations such as robotic arms in the manufacturing facility have increased workplace safety.

As climate change impacts nearly every corner of the world, Duggal is dedicated to continuous improvement, actively working to reduce its ecological footprint. In addition, its goals enhance employee well-being and champion ethical practices throughout its operations and supply chain.

CEO Mike Duggal notes, "Together, we are building a brighter and more connected future. I will never forget my father's advice: 'If you're going to do something, you might as well be the best.'"

"We are continually evolving to meet the needs of our clients and their audiences, leveraging advanced technology, sustainable practices, and the talents of our incredible team."

2024 Highlights

With a business-as-usual emissions estimation, its main HQ continues to reduce energy consumption by 4%, and water consumption by 16%. Company-wide, 75% of waste has been diverted from landfill and 10,854 trees have been planted.

EcoVadis Gold Rating : Duggal has earned this rating for the second year in a row, positioning it within the top 5% of global suppliers for sustainability performance. This feat places it in the top 97th percentile among all companies.

Sustainability Steps Forward

Together, Duggal is building a brighter and more connected future. In 2025, the company and its partners will continue to innovate and lead with purpose-together:



Duggal remains committed to reducing its environmental impact .

The well-being, growth, and safeguarding of employees is central to Duggal's sustainability approach. The governance structure ensures accountability, transparency, and ethical practices.

About Duggal

Duggal Visual Solutions specializes in producing compelling visual experiences and transforming environments. As the industry leader in integrating innovative technology with the widest array of in-house capabilities, it produces everything from global rollouts of printed materials and fixtures in 2,000+ locations, to stunning multimedia build-outs of flagship stores, stadium-size installations, world-class events, and headline exhibitions.

