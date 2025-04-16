Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-04-16 09:04:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3226436 KUWAIT -- The Cabinet commend the progress in the digitalization drive, citing the recent framework agreement between Kuwait and Google Cloud.
3226425 RAMALLAH -- At least 25 Palestinians are killed and 89 others injured by Israeli occupation airstrikes on Gaza Strip.
3226349 RAMALLAH -- At least two Palestinians are killed by Israeli occupation forces during raids in the West Bank city of Jenin.
3226348 BEIRUT -- At least one person is killed in Israeli occupation drone attack on a vehicle in southern Lebanon. (end)

