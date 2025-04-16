Rob Terell Launches 'Industry Execs' A Groundbreaking Coalition Of Music Industry Executives Designed To Empower Artists

- Rob Terell

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Serial entrepreneur and music industry mogul , Rob Terell, does it again! Powered by the media company, Industry Certified, he is pioneering a coalition of top industry executives. The first of its kind, Industry Execs is revolutionizing artist development and reshaping how talent and executives connect in today's music landscape. The platform is designed to provide real-time feedback, professional insight, and game-changing opportunities for artists. Unlike traditional DJ coalitions, Industry Execs brings the actual decision-makers into the room-top-level professionals with the experience, network, and power to help elevate an artist's career.

“A lot can happen just by being in a room with an industry executive,” Terell explains.“It creates the opportunity to be discovered. It could help them land a record deal or a distribution deal.”

Unlike your average DJ coalition that focuses solely on the sound, Industry Execs is more focused on helping with the business side of the industry, an area that many artists tend to struggle with, especially those operating in the independent space. Artists need more than spins and support-they need strategic guidance, business insight, and a direct line to the people who can change their lives. Executives in the coalition will evaluate an artist's sonic potential, marketability, social media presence, audience engagement, and brand equity.

The inaugural event, titled“Major Situation,” was held on April 8th and proved a significant success. Three artists were interviewed and evaluated by a panel of eight high-ranking music executives. The response was overwhelmingly positive. The event created a rare space for honest, in-depth conversations between emerging artists and seasoned professionals, touching on topics such as music quality, branding, statistics, audience engagement, and future potential.

Industry Execs fills a massive void in the music landscape, where artists often lack access to credible, actionable business guidance. This coalition is designed to level the playing field, offering elite access that's typically reserved for label-connected artists. Industry Execs is bridging the gap between talent and opportunity. This is exactly what the industry has been missing.

Industry Execs is the first coalition of its kind-and it's just getting started. As the music industry evolves, this innovative platform will continue to build a new blueprint for how artists break into the next level. The excitement continues with the next Industry Execs event scheduled for April 22 at 8 PM Eastern Time. Artists interested in being part of this transformative experience are encouraged to tap in early. Follow @industryexecs to stay updated on the next event.

