Litmus World & Repup Merge Their Operations Launches An AI-Native CX Platform For Enterprises
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 16, 2025 – Litmus World, a leading enterprise SaaS platform, and RepUp, a Gurgaon-based AI-driven CX platform have signed a binding agreement to merge and unify their business operations, creating an AI-native Customer Experience (CX) platform for enterprises. This strategic merger combines the complementary strengths of both companies to deliver an integrated, data-driven solution that empowers businesses to transform stakeholder experiences through advanced AI automation and actionable insights.
The combined entity will operate under the Litmus World brand and will leverage advanced AI, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and automation to enhance customer engagement and sentiment analysis.
"Our vision is to redefine enterprise CX by leveraging AI and automation to create intelligent, proactive, and personalized interactions, By joining forces with RepUp, we are combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge AI capabilities to build a truly transformative platform that addresses the evolving needs of modern enterprises." said Sandip Sen, CEO at Litmus World.
"This merger marks a defining moment for enterprise CX transformation, By integrating with LitmusWorld, we are uniquely positioned to expand our AI-native social listening capabilities to enterprises across key sectors enabling them to deliver exceptional experiences at every touchpoint" said Pranjal Prashar, Founder at RepUp.
The new unified platform will enable enterprises to unlock deeper customer insights, optimize engagement strategies, and drive customer-centric transformations at scale. As enterprises increasingly prioritize customer-centricity as a competitive differentiator, this merger represents a significant milestone in advancing AI-driven CX solutions.
The completion of the merger is subject to necessary regulatory approvals, including sanction from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Until approval, both companies will align and intend to unify operations.
The merger brings together Litmus World's robust enterprise SaaS platform with RepUp's cutting-edge expertise in AI-powered reputation management, customer analytics, and omnichannel engagement, resulting in a unified solution designed to elevate customer experience and brand reputation. The integrated platform will empower businesses with real-time AI-powered sentiment analysis and predictive insights, intelligent response automation and engagement orchestration, seamless integration with enterprise CRM and marketing automation systems, and proactive reputation management with advanced social listening capabilities.
About Litmus World:
Litmus World is a leading enterprise SaaS platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes through actionable CX and EX insights. By leveraging AI-powered automation and real-time engagement, Litmus World empowers brands to drive competitive advantage and build lasting customer relationships.
Litmus World serves blue chip customers across BFSI, Retail, Aviation, & Consumer Durables, Realty, and other verticals in India, SE Asia, Australia, North America, the UK, and the Middle East.
About RepUp:
RepUp is a Gurgaon-based AI-driven CX platform specializing in social listening, reputation management, and Experiential CRM. Through advanced machine learning and big data analytics, RepUp enables enterprises to monitor, analyze, and optimize customer interactions at scale across digital touchpoints.
Founded by Pranjal Prashar & Vineet Chouhan, Early investors of RepuUp include Indian Angel Network, Artha Ventures, Astarc Ventures, and Singapore Angel Network. RepUp serves customers in Travel, Hospitality, and Retail across India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
