USA, Japan Win To Qualify For BJK Cup Finals

MENAFN - Jordan Times) PARIS - The USA and Japan became the final teams to book their place at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with 2-1 victories over Slovakia and Canada respectively on Sunday.

USA took an unassailable 2-0 lead against Slovakia in Group C after the two singles rubbers in Bratislava, before the hosts claimed the doubles on a retirement.

Earlier in Tokyo, victory in the deciding doubles rubber put Japan top of Group A and meant they and the USA will be heading to Shenzhen in September to join hosts China, defending champions Italy and fellow qualifying group winners Ukraine, Spain, Great Britain and Kazakhstan.

Hailey Baptiste got the Americans off to a flyer against last year's runners-up in the first singles rubber, beating Renata Jamrichova 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 29 minutes.

Bernarda Pera then held her nerve to book the USA's place in China this autumn with a 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 victory against Slovakian No. 1 Rebecca Sramkova.

"Honestly, I'm so overwhelmed by the emotions, so happy," Pera said.

"This has been one of the best weeks ever. I had so much fun with the team; the girls are amazing, I got so much support from all of them and I'm super happy."

Slovakia picked up a consolation point in the doubles when American Asia Muhammad was forced to retire through illness when trailing 0-3 in the first set to Tereza Mihalikova and Mia Pohankova.

'Not the end'

In Group A, Canada and Japan had both blanked Romania 3-0 in their opening matches, setting up the head-to-head finale which was played out in front of a noisy Tokyo crowd.

The Canadians made the better start with Victoria Mboko edging Ena Shibahara over three sets, 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-5.

Moyuka Uchijima then levelled the tie when she breezed through the second match against Marina Stakusic, winning 6-3, 6-3.

That left everything on the doubles where Japan could call on the experienced Shuko Aoyama, now 37, and Shibahara against Rebecca Marino and Kayla Cross.

The Japanese took the first set 6-3 but the Canadians hit back strongly to lead 5-1 in the second, at which point they wobbled, losing four games in a row.

They held their nerve to break again and take the set 7-5 but were immediately in trouble in the decider when Marino was broken.

As pressure mounted and errors crept into the Canadians' game, the Japanese pair turned the screw to see out a 6-2 final set which qualified them for the China showpiece.

"I'm really happy that I got the doubles done today," said Shibahara.

"This is not the end," said Japanese captain Ai Sugiyama. "We're really looking forward to go to Shenzhen.

"It feels great. The first match wasn't our way, the second match, Moyuka played really great, and then the doubles could go either way and we fought for every point. We got through and it was an unbelievable day."

The BJK Cup qualifiers featured six groups of three nations with the winners booking a ticket to the eight-team final tournament.