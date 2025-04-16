Sheikha Al Mayassa Unveils Nairy Baghramian's Privileged Points At MIA Park

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums is pleased to unveil Privileged Points, a major sculptural installation by celebrated contemporary artist Nairy Baghramian, now on view at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Park.

This striking addition to Qatar's growing Public Art Collection exemplifies Qatar Museums' mission to make exceptional contemporary art accessible to all and to spark dialogue between cultures, histories, and environments.

The artwork was unveiled by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museum, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Ali Salehabadi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the state of Qatar and Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, CEO, Qatar Museums.

Nairy Baghramian is widely recognised for her sculptural practice that draws on architectural elements and the human body to explore how time, space, and social contexts intersect with language, memory, and contemporary life. Her works invite viewers to reconsider their relationship with surrounding spaces and to reflect on how form and meaning evolve across settings.

Sheikha Reem Al Thani, Acting Deputy CEO of Exhibitions, Public Art, and Rubayia at Qatar Museums, stated,“With Privileged Points, Nairy Baghramian explores ideas of space, balance, and material in a way that resonates strongly with its setting at MIA Park. The work exemplifies our mission to bring bold, thought-provoking contemporary art into the public realm, art that invites reflection, challenges perception, and sparks dialogue across cultures. We are proud to include this important work in Qatar Museums' Public Art Collection.”

Privileged Points was first exhibited in 2017 at the fifth edition of Skulptur Projekte Münster, one of the world's most significant platforms for public art. The work forms part of an ongoing series of sculptures that can be reconfigured in different arrangements and adapted to various sites.

Now installed against the beautiful backdrop of MIA, Privileged Points consists of tubular bronze forms coated in soft pastel lacquer, resting delicately on bulbous, drip-like bases. The use of muted tones and the sculpture's organic composition allow it to respond sympathetically and in dialogue with its environment.

The work addresses traditional sculptural questions of mass and weightlessness, form and colour, stability and performance. Through its careful interplay of balance and openness, Privileged Points merges historical and contemporary influences, techniques, and materials. In doing so, it encourages audiences to explore connections across cultures and time, and to reflect on the shared creativity that shapes the human experience.

This unveiling is part of Qatar Museums' ongoing investment in public art and cultural dialogue, transforming the country's urban and natural landscapes into dynamic platforms for creativity and exchange.