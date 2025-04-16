Palestinian-EU Political Dialogue Marks Historic Step Toward Full Partnership

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Luxembourg / PNN -

Dr. Amal Jadou Shakaa, Palestine's Ambassador to the European Union, Luxembourg, and the Kingdom of Belgium, said recent meetings in Luxembourg marked a historic milestone as the first official political dialogue between the State of Palestine and the European Union's senior leadership.

The talks brought together EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Dubravka Šuica, and the foreign ministers of all 27 EU member states. The Palestinian delegation was led by Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa and held under the framework of the Interim Association Agreement between the EU and Palestine.

Speaking to PNN's“Sabaḥna Gheer” morning program, Ambassador Jadou said the two-day meeting focused on two core tracks. The first, political in nature, centered on the deteriorating situation in the occupied Palestinian territories-particularly the war in Gaza, and what she described as a campaign of systematic killings, forced displacement, and expanding settlement activity in the West Bank, especially in the northern regions.

“The Prime Minister laid out the realities of the genocide in Gaza and the aggressive Israeli escalation in the West Bank,” Jado said.“There is a clear attempt to dismantle the Palestinian cause.”

On the humanitarian front, the Palestinian delegation presented the Arab reconstruction plan adopted at the latest Arab League Summit. Dr. Mustafa emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza. In response, the EU pledged €120 million in humanitarian assistance.

Regarding Palestinian-EU cooperation, Jado said the two sides currently operate under a temporary association agreement. However, the Palestinian leadership is pushing for a permanent, strategic partnership.“The Prime Minister called for launching formal negotiations toward a comprehensive EU-Palestine partnership,” she noted, adding:“I will personally follow up from Brussels and across European capitals to ensure these steps move forward.”

Jadou also described the EU as Palestine's main financial partner and said there is a clear need to scale up this support, especially amid the ongoing war. She revealed that Commissioner Šuica proposed the creation of a new coordination mechanism, a“Donor Platform,” to streamline and enhance EU financial assistance.

Currently, European funding to Palestine comes with no conditionality, she said, pointing to a previously agreed-upon framework submitted by Palestine last July. This plan outlines reforms in governance and administrative structures, which now serve as the basis for direct EU financial grants.

Ambassador Jadou said the Prime Minister also raised the issue of withheld Palestinian tax revenues by Israel, urging the EU to step up pressure to release the funds, which are vital for the functioning of Palestinian institutions.

As for the full EU-Palestine partnership agreement, she confirmed the file remains under active discussion. A 2013 Action Plan between the two sides laid the groundwork, including a clause explicitly calling for negotiations on a full association agreement.

In closing, Jadou welcomed a recent statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, who reportedly expressed his intention to recognize the State of Palestine in June, in parallel with a peace conference jointly led by France and Saudi Arabia.

“France has always been a strong supporter of Palestinian rights,” she said.“Its leaders have consistently expressed the importance of recognizing the Palestinian state, and France remains a key player within the European Union.”