PNN Launches 'Hayat Podcast' To Amplify Palestinian Voices Through Real Stories

The Palestine News Network (PNN) has officially launched its new platform, Hayat Podcast, in a bid to shed light on various facets of Palestinian life by telling real-life stories and experiences, aiming to deliver an authentic image of Palestine to the world.

The launch event was attended by Bethlehem Governor Muhammad Taha Abu Alia, members of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate's administrative council Musa Al-Shaer and Hasan Abdel Jawad, along with representatives from numerous civil society and grassroots organizations.

Governor Abu Alia, alongside syndicate representatives and PNN Director Munjed Jadou, cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Hayat Podcast studio and toured the facility, offering congratulations to the network and its team for this achievement.

The event was opened by journalist Rana Oweina, who welcomed attendees and called for a moment of silence in remembrance of Palestinians killed in recent months. She thanked all institutions for their presence and support and emphasized PNN's ongoing efforts to evolve across all fields of media work.

Governor Abu Alia stressed that launching independent Palestinian media platforms plays a crucial role in both strengthening Palestinian society and amplifying the national message to global audiences. He highlighted the important role media outlets like PNN play in spotlighting the concerns and rights of citizens, noting the alignment of such efforts with national and civil goals to promote freedom of expression.

“PNN is one of the leading Palestinian media institutions working to develop the media sector,” said Abu Alia.“It is known for its responsible editorial stance, steering away from political quarrels and unprofessional criticism, while embracing constructive critique as a means to strengthen society.”

He expressed hope that the Hayat Podcast platform would become a professional and impactful addition to Palestinian media, serving the community through meaningful content.

PNN Director Munjed Jadou said the podcast launch reflects the network's belief in constant growth and renewal despite ongoing challenges. He explained that Hayat Podcast will focus on human, social, and cultural stories that reflect the heartbeat of Palestinian society and enrich local media content.

“We believe in the resilience of Palestinian life and the importance of sharing it with the world,” Jadou said.“Through this platform, we aim to pass experiences across generations and build an audio archive that captures Palestinian reality in all its dimensions.”

Musa Al-Shaer, a member of the Journalists Syndicate council, praised the initiative, calling it a reflection of PNN's commitment to its media mission. He said the podcast would serve to highlight both the struggles and strengths of the Palestinian people, aiming to address and analyze them through responsible storytelling.

“This platform marks a major development in amplifying the voice of the Palestinian cause,” Al-Shaer added, emphasizing the essential role of Palestinian media as a tool of resistance against occupation.

He concluded by saluting all journalists who have sacrificed their lives to deliver the Palestinian message to the world, noting that 210 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

Activist Munther Amira described Hayat Podcast as“the voice of the oppressed,” calling it an honest representation of the Palestinian human experience that continues to speak out in the face of injustice and hardship.

In its mission, Hayat Podcast seeks to become a free and independent platform that tells the untold stories of Palestinian life and brings the daily realities of a people living under occupation to the global stage.