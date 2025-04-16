MSF Says Gaza Has Become A Mass Graveyard For Palestinians

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) GAZA / PNN /

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that the Gaza Strip has become a "mass graveyard for Palestinians and those who rush to their aid" due to the Israeli occupation's aggression and the denial of humanitarian aid.

Amand Bazirol, the organization's emergency coordinator for the Gaza Strip, said, "We are currently witnessing the annihilation and forced displacement of the population of Gaza," noting that "the humanitarian response is severely affected by insecurity."

In a previous report published two days ago, the organization said that Israel is carrying out ethnic cleansing against all aspects of life in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the stench of death is everywhere, as the Israeli military doctrine is based on the principle of indiscriminate and blind retaliation.

Inas Abu Al-Khalaf, head of MSF's regional media office, confirmed that the scenario of targeting hospitals in Gaza is recurring with increasing violence, while rejecting the allegations promoted by the Israeli army. She emphasized that there is no justification for the indiscriminate targeting of hospitals, which are protected by international humanitarian law.

She said that Israel is flouting all ethical and humanitarian standards, describing what is happening as a "war on all aspects of life in the Gaza Strip," especially with the continued closure of the crossings since March 2.