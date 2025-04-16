Sixteen Decades Of Lomax Women To Be Highlighted At 106Th Annual Meeting Of The Texas Folklore Society April 20

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FORT WORTH, TN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- John Lomax III, grandson of pioneering folklorist John Avery Lomax, will deliver a speech Friday April 20 at the 106th Annual Meeting of the Texas Folklore Society , highlighting the essential contributions of six Lomax women who were indispensable to building the family musical legacy, the most enduring and important in America.The achievements of John Avery Lomax, Alan Lomax, and John Avery Lomax Jr. are well known today, but they might not have ever happened were it not for the six women whose support and guidance made it possible. Yet little is known of the roles of Susan Frances Cooper Lomax, Bess Brown Lomax, Ruby Terrill Lomax, Dr. Anna Lomax Wood, and Margaret Marable Lomax. The career of Bess Lomax Hawes, like Alan, a winner of the National Medal of Arts, is well documented.John Lomax III's speech adds details to academic knowledge of these six vital family members.The Texas Folklore Society was co-founded by John Avery Lomax in 1909.

