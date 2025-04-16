'More Than A Million Palestinians Detained Since 1967'

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs Secretary-General Abdullah Kanaan said on Wednesday that the issue of Palestinian prisoners symbolises the Palestinian people's suffering, with more than a million Palestinians having been arrested and imprisoned since 1967, according to a United Nations report.

He said in a statement to mark Palestinian Prisoners' Day that after more than 555 days of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, over 10,000 prisoners, including those from occupied East Jerusalem, were held in Israeli prisons, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

"Prisoners are held in abysmal humanitarian and dangerous conditions, especially after "racist" legislation by far-right Israeli cabinet minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which was passed by the Knesset, under which more than 60 prisoners have died in Israeli jails since October 2023," he added.

The figure is a testimony of the brutality of the occupation authority, he said, adding that despite Israel's release of some prisoners, the deteriorating health conditions and signs of torture on their frail bodies is "a reiteration of the brutal colonialism that is in disregard of international laws and organizations and human rights and dignity."

On this occasion, he said, the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs sends a message to international public opinion urging support for the Palestinian people, who are all prisoners living in dire conditions with accelerating Israeli violations and attacks in the full absence of international organisations that are engaged with other issues and conflicts.

He said the occupation authority is fighting international relief and human rights organisations in Palestine, including the closure and evacuation of UNRWA headquarters and denying human rights workers access to Israeli jails.

Kanaan said Jordan, the custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, will remain a steadfast supporter of the Palestinians.