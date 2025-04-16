Maharashtra: Passenger Flight Services, Pilot Training Centre Launched At Amravati Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Amravati, April 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the city of Amravati will get special recognition due to the state-of-the-art Amravati Airport and Pilot Training Center. In the coming days, irrigation, infrastructure facilities along with fast travel facilities will be created for the common citizens.

"By completing the developmental works in Vidarbha and bringing this region into the mainstream of development, priority will be given to this work," CM Fadnavis said at the function organised for the launch of passenger flight services and the flight demonstration of the Air India Pilot Training Center.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Amravati district guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule among others were present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his post on X, said: "Great news for Maharashtra, especially Vidarbha region. An active airport in Amravati will boost commerce and connectivity.”

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said: "Today marks a historic milestone for Vidarbha! Honoured to inaugurate Amravati Airport alongside CM Devendra Fadnavis, DCMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar under PM Narendra Modi's leadership this RCS-VGF funded airport takes flight with Alliance Air's inaugural RCS Amravati–Mumbai flight. Also witnessed a demo flight at what will soon be South Asia's largest Air India Flying Training Organisation (FTO) a big leap for India's overall aviation ecosystem.”

The chief minister said: "The airport will bring about an economic revolution and this area will benefit directly and indirectly. It will also create various employment opportunities. The airport will create a new identity for the area. Since entrepreneurs are also giving priority to setting up industries in the area where the airport is located, the textile industry here will get a boost. The PM Mitra Park to be built here will create two lakh jobs and cotton farmers will benefit from cotton to cloth and further fashion.”

“The first flight of the aircraft is taking place here today and, in the future, night landing facilities will be provided. Along with this, after the opening of Navi Mumbai Airport, the flight time of the morning session will be given priority. The largest pilot training center in South Asia will be started here. It will train 180 pilots in a year. About 34 aircraft will be available to train them. The airport will be expanded in the future and the airport will soon be opened at full capacity,” said the Chief Minister.

“Vidarbha has been given an important place in the agreements made for the development of the state. This has changed the picture of Vidarbha. Samruddhi Highway will be connected to JNPT and Vadhvan Port. Along with this, the Wainganga-Nalganga project will include seven districts of Vidarbha. This will bring one million hectares of land under irrigation and it will be possible for farmers to farm in a better way. The project will change the face of this region. This project will be completed on time and the drought in Vidarbha will be permanently ended. Dryland farming will be irrigated with irrigation. Also, the second phase of the Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjeevani Project will be implemented by spending Rs 6,000 crore,” he added.