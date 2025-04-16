Panama City Hall Prohibits Consumption Of Alcoholic Beverages During Good Friday -
Those who fail to comply with these provisions will be sanctioned with fines ranging from $100 to $1,000, depending on the offense committed. The Mayor's Office reiterates to citizens that this decree does not exempt them from complying with national and municipal regulations regarding noise generation and citizen coexistence. In order not to disturb the health of the residents of the district of Panama and prevent their nightly rest, Municipal Agreement No. 141 of September 23, 2014 establishes that, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:59 p.m., noise levels cannot exceed 60 decibels. While, from 10:00 p.m. to 5:59 a.m. they should not be above 50 decibels. The Legal and Justice Department of the Panama City Hall has closed several establishments for failure to comply with these regulations. Therefore, the Municipality asks the public to behave with moderation, respect, civility, and empathy during this holiday.
