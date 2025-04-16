Panama City Hall Prohibits Consumption Of Alcoholic Beverages During Good Friday

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The sale of alcoholic beverages, the use of sound equipment, dancing, and other activities that disrupt the peaceful coexistence of the population during Good Friday will be prohibited throughout the Capital District, the Municipality of Panama announced. Through Mayoral Decree No. 005, the Mayor's Office established the provisions that will govern during Friday, April 18 from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm for the start of Holy Week. During this holiday, the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages is prohibited, and commercial establishments that sell this product, including bars, cevicherias, grills, nightclubs, nightclubs, gardens, and similar establishments, are ordered to close. Likewise, the use of sound equipment, symphonies, and musical instruments, as well as any recreational activities that involve excessive noise, is suspended during established hours.

Those who fail to comply with these provisions will be sanctioned with fines ranging from $100 to $1,000, depending on the offense committed. The Mayor's Office reiterates to citizens that this decree does not exempt them from complying with national and municipal regulations regarding noise generation and citizen coexistence. In order not to disturb the health of the residents of the district of Panama and prevent their nightly rest, Municipal Agreement No. 141 of September 23, 2014 establishes that, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:59 p.m., noise levels cannot exceed 60 decibels. While, from 10:00 p.m. to 5:59 a.m. they should not be above 50 decibels. The Legal and Justice Department of the Panama City Hall has closed several establishments for failure to comply with these regulations. Therefore, the Municipality asks the public to behave with moderation, respect, civility, and empathy during this holiday.