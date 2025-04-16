What Indian Car Lovers Can Expect From The Vinfast VF 6

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India For many years, drivers from Mumbai to Delhi have searched for the ideal blend of premium features, everyday practicality, and affordability in the increasingly crowded SUV market. While the search may never truly end-with new models arriving every few months-it's the thrill of the process that counts, especially when you discover a vehicle that strikes the right balance. And with the upcoming arrival of the premium B-segment SUV VinFast VF 6, Indian drivers have good reason to feel excited again.



VinFast VF 6 soon to be launched in India

The VF 6 is among the first electric vehicles set to arrive in India from the Vietnamese automaker VinFast. Already gaining a loyal following in Vietnam, the VF 6 represents a fully electric option in the B-SUV segment-one that doesn't ask drivers to compromise on performance, features, or value.



While exact specifications and pricing for the Indian market are still under wraps, early feedback from Vietnamese owners suggests that the VF 6 delivers what drivers care about most in real-world conditions.



“The VF 6 offers excellent visibility, giving me confidence when navigating crowded streets and narrow roads. On long trips, ADAS features like adaptive cruise control make driving more relaxed and feel safer,” says Ms. Vu Thi Tuyen , a frequent long-distance driver in Vietnam.



In Vietnam, the VF 6 Plus trim comes equipped with multiple advanced driver-assistance systems-adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, and collision warnings-technologies typically found in much more expensive models. These tools can ease driver fatigue, particularly during the hour-long commutes which are no rarity in many Indian cities.



Those who've sat inside the VF 6 often remark that it feels more spacious than its compact exterior suggests-thanks in large part to its electric architecture. The wheelbase stretches to 2,730 mm, longer than some C-segment competitors, allowing comfortable seating for four adults-or even five. The suspension reportedly strikes a good balance between stability and comfort, particularly on pothole-riddled roads.



The centerpiece of the interior is a 12.9-inch touchscreen-the largest in its class, at least in Vietnam. A connected smartphone app lets owners check battery status, locate their vehicle, or start climate control remotely-practical tools for India's diverse climate conditions.



Range anxiety-the fear of running out of battery-has long discouraged potential EV buyers. The VF 6 tackles this concern with a battery offering up to 480 km of range (NEDC standard) in the Vietnamese version. As India's charging infrastructure continues to improve, such a range becomes increasingly practical for intercity travel. Even a trip from Delhi to Jaipur would be well within reach.



Perhaps most compelling is the VF 6's value proposition. In Vietnam, it is priced competitively against gasoline-powered SUVs-especially when long-term operating costs are considered. Vietnamese owners report that running costs are much lower than those of equivalent petrol models, in some cases only roughly just roughly half.



The math is straightforward: no oil changes, fewer brake replacements thanks to regenerative braking, and electricity costs lower than fossil fuels. One Vietnamese VF 6 owner, after clocking 12,000 km, spent just 300,000 VND (approximately Rs. 1,000) for maintenance, lower than even a two-wheel motorbike.



For Indian buyers accustomed to value calculations that extend beyond the purchase price, these economics matter. Add in the potential government incentives for electric vehicles, and the case becomes stronger.



Power delivery in the VF 6 is more than adequate, enabling confident highway merges and safer overtakes on two-lane roads.



“Tap the accelerator at a red light, and the VF 6 leaves other cars behind," says Mr. Le Duy Sơn , who commutes 120 km daily in his VF 6.“The VF 6 offers a more comfortable driving experience than the petrol cars I've driven.”



If the early feedback from Vietnamese owners is anything to go by, the VinFast VF 6 presents a compelling case for Indian drivers too. It's not just about reducing emissions-though that's certainly important-it's about getting more for your money: more features, more comfort, and more performance, all while spending less over time.



The real question for Indian buyers may no longer be if an EV makes sense-but when the right one will arrive. For many, the VF 6 could be that car.