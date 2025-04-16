Cultural Preservation & Community Integration Must For Sustainable Development: Sikkim CM

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, April 16 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday stressed the significance of cultural preservation and community integration in aligning with the state's vision of sustainable development and inclusivity.

The Chief Minister attended the closing ceremony of the Discover Rabong Cho-Dzo Fest at Rabongla, and while addressing the gatherings, Tamang elaborated dual role of cultural festivities, which not only showcases heritage, but acts as a tool for self-sustainability and emerges as a flourishing tourist destination.

He gave an insightful overview of the festival, highlighting its role in celebrating Sikkim's cultural diversity and enthusiastic participation from communities across the district and beyond.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the state's continued efforts to promote talents, which have allowed the local individuals to excel on National and International platforms.

He particularly commended Barfung Constituency, praising its scenic beauty, landscapes and warm hospitality of its people and encouraged locals to harness these attributes to boost tourism and position Barfung as a leading tourist destination.

Further, Tamang also applauded the organising committee, especially for promoting a sport like Volleyball that has a much smaller audience than other sporting activities and for motivating the youth to seize the maximum opportunity to nurture their interest in this game.

He made a special mention of the success of Gangtok's Got Talent, where participation from local talents within the district was significant, highlighting the immense potential among the Sikkim's youth.

He reiterated the government's full support for the local artists and talent development initiatives.

Speaking about the Mega Home Stay project, the Chief Minister informed it as a government initiative that is to create opportunities and support the enhancement of local livelihoods. However, he emphasised that only dedicated and hard-working individuals would truly benefit from it.

He urged the local community to put in earnest efforts to make the most of this initiative.

Further, he urged district administrators to encourage homestay development in tourist-attracting areas and help elevate Sikkim as a leading tourist destination in India.

The Chief Minister mentioned assuring better connectivity and maintenance to key tourist locations and emphasised the importance of accessibility in boosting tourist inflow in the region.

He also linked the celebration of the festival to the upcoming celebration of 50 years of Sikkim's statehood, which symbolises the state's remarkable journey and heritage over time.

Tamang expressed his commitment to support future initiatives and extended heartfelt appreciation to the festival committee members and the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation for the successful celebration of the event.

The Chief Minister also handed over financial assistance under the Chief Minister Discretionary Grant to various individuals, SHGs, religious institutions, entrepreneurs, filmmakers and many more as a gesture of support to their respective ventures.